Mercedes-Benz sales of battery electric vehicles triple and S-Class sales surge in Q1

Mercedes-Benz Cars January to March deliveries reach 501,600 (-15%) units in a challenging environment primarily due to semi-conductor constraints

Mercedes-Benz, the world’s most valuable luxury car brand saw deliveries of S-Class vehicles rise 67% and sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles reach 67,800 units in the January to March quarter even as the semiconductor supply shortage and COVID-19 restrictions affected business.

Despite the challenging environment, sales of top-end vehicles (Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS and EQS) reached 76,200 (+1%), boosted by a new best-ever quarter for Mercedes-Maybach.

The electrification of the brand continues to gather pace. Driven by the EQA, EQS and the EQC (EQC400: combined power consumption: 21.5 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] models, Mercedes-Benz was able to more than triple sales of battery electric EQ models to reach 21,900 (+210%) units. Plug-in hybrid vehicles also set a new first quarter record with 45,900 (+8%) sales. In total, the Mercedes-Benz Cars xEVs (BEV including smart and plug-in hybrids combined) now amount to a share of 15% of new car sales. In Europe Mercedes-Benz xEV deliveries accounted for 33% of overall sales, and in United Kingdom almost every fifth new car sold is a battery electric vehicle.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales said: „In a challenging first quarter, we were able to more than triple our battery electric vehicle sales and posted a stellar result with our top-end vehicle segment. Ongoing strong demand for our electrified vehicles in all segments and markets proves that customers desire our EVs und plug-in hybrids. And with the launch of our new EQS SUV on April 19th we further accelerate our transformation.”

Despite geopolitical uncertainties and the semiconductor supply situation, global demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles remains strong. However, due to the unstable political environment and continued restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation remains volatile.

The top-selling model remains the GLC with 100,400 units sold in the first quarter of 2022. The all new GLC will have its official world premiere in June following successful winter testing (link).

Sales of Mercedes-Benz in the Asia region amounted to 249,000 (-12%) units between January and March with Korea recording its highest ever car registrations for March. The deliveries in China were affected by the recent COVID-19 situation and reached 192,700 (-14%) units.

In Europe, sales reached 151,000 (-14%) vehicles of which Germany accounted for 50,600 (-7%) units. While sales in the North America region totaled 70,700 (-20%) units, 62,300 (-20%) passenger cars were delivered to customers in the United States.

Overview of retail unit sales by Mercedes-Benz Cars*

Q1-2022 Change in % Mercedes-Benz Cars 501,600 -15 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars 495,200 -15 – thereof BEVs 21,900 +210 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars sales by region and market Europe** 151,000 -14 – thereof Germany 50,600 -7 Asia 249,000 -12 – thereof China 192,700 -14 North America*** 70,700 -20 – thereof U.S. 62,300 -20 Rest of World 24,500 -30

* incl. V-Class and EQV

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz