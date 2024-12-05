Mercedes-Benz opens new MANUFAKTUR Studio and expands MANUFAKTUR range

Craftsmanship at the highest level: with a new, highly exclusive customer experience, Mercedes-Benz strengthens the role of the Sindelfingen site as a global centre for individualisation

“Made in Sindelfingen” is a traditional seal of quality for Mercedes-Benz customers. It refers to where top-of-the-range models such as the S-Class, which stand for precision and exclusivity, are produced in the ultra-modern Factory 56. However, Sindelfingen is not only the birthplace of the S-Class, but also the home of MANUFAKTUR – the cross-brand individualisation and personalisation programme of Mercedes-Benz. Here, specialised employees contribute their expertise to the areas of textile finishing, interior fittings, fabrication and special paintwork to realise customisations for top-end vehicles. With the strategic further development of the MANUFAKTUR programme, Mercedes-Benz is consistently continuing the tradition of craftsmanship and enhancing the role of Sindelfingen as a top-end vehicle manufacturing location.

Customers with exclusive customisation wishes can now experience the MANUFAKTUR programme up close at several locations at the Sindelfingen site – at the traditional Center of Excellence, in the MANUFAKTUR and now also in the MANUFAKTUR Studio, which officially opened on December 5, 2024.

“In our new MANUFAKTUR Studio at the heart of the Sindelfingen factory complex, we’re offering our customers an exclusive area for a product experience with the highest degree of customisation. By expanding the MANUFAKTUR experience, we are strategically developing the location and the ‘Made in Sindelfingen’ seal of quality. We’re now combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative, digital production processes.”

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management

“Our MANUFAKTUR program offers discerning clients the opportunity to customize a selection of vehicles with the star according to their wishes. Whether it’s paints selected for the exterior or exclusive materials in the interior – thanks to MANUFAKTUR, there are numerous options for creating your personal dream car. Because of the program’s success, we are now further expanding it. In the new MANUFAKTUR studio, our customers can witness live how their wishes are turned into reality. Here, selected equipment, which is hand crafted at MANUFAKTUR, is installed into its respective vehicle. We are also delighted to be able to offer a variety of new exclusive colors and interior equipment for the S-Class next year.”

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and

Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions

After customers have configured their dream vehicle at the Centre of Excellence, individual components of the vehicle are manufactured at the MANUFAKTUR with elaborate precision and by hand. In the new MANUFAKTUR Studio, they can then experience first-hand how the vehicle is customised according to their individual wishes. Both locations combine craftsmanship, attention to detail and state-of-the-art production technologies to make individual vehicle dreams or even customised concepts a reality. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz is introducing innovative high-tech manufacturing methods and extensively expanding customisation options.

The MANUFAKTUR: skilful hands are the most valuable tools

The MANUFAKTUR team consists of experienced and extensively trained specialists. Their dedication to the craft is reflected in the outstanding quality of their work. Skilled hands are the most valuable tools here. Whether it’s leather cladding, cutting, embroidering or sewing – all interiors are finished with meticulous craftsmanship and millimetre precision. The production of small and intricate details is just as much at home here as the production of larger components. This includes, for example, a leather headliner, which is sewn together from many individual pieces.

The digitalisation of individual work steps speeds up MANUFAKTUR processes and makes a significant contribution to quality assurance. Individual steps are also optimised with artificial intelligence. This can quickly and reliably detect small irregularities in leather hides, for example, and reduces the workload on employees.

The MANUFAKTUR Studio: individualisation independent of series or production plant

The innovative matrix production in the MANUFAKTUR Studio enables variable individualisation of up to 20 vehicles per day, regardless of the model series. The highly flexible production structure has been completely reorganised. With the help of driverless transport systems that can move in any direction (autonomous guided vehicles, or AGVs), customer vehicles are transported between individual production clusters as required and independently of fixed sequences. Each of the nine clusters in the MANUFAKTUR Studio can be approached flexibly with the AGVs and operates independently of cycle times. In this way, the vehicle’s customised equipment can be installed effectively.

This is supported by the digital twin, which is used to monitor and, if necessary, optimise every stage of production. Last-minute changes to the equipment are also possible. All production stations are networked via MO360, the in-house digital ecosystem for production. This means that all production data can be accessed by every employee in real time via the MO360 data platform.

PixelPaint – an innovative high-resolution painting process for exclusive customer solutions

The innovative and resource-saving PixelPaint process is revolutionising the wide-ranging options for multi-coloured vehicle paint jobs. Inspired by the function of an inkjet printer, this new technology applies high-quality paint directly onto the vehicle body with incredible precision. This allows for the application of customised patterns with the highest level of accuracy – ideal for individually designed dream vehicles. Customers can request design elements on the car according to their ideas, which are limited only by technical feasibility.

Growing range for selected top-end vehicles from the Mercedes-Benz Group

The MANUFAKTUR individualisation and customisation programme consists of a constantly growing range of equipment for selected Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach models. The MANUFAKTUR portfolio comprises an exclusive selection of materials, colours and finishes that go beyond standard options and create a highly individual experience. The focus here is on expanding the individualisation options for customers in the top-end segment. The S-Class will be available from 2025 with a variety of new MANUFAKTUR Exclusive colours and further MANUFAKTUR options. As the Mercedes-Benz flagship, the S-Class exemplifies the extensive customisation options of the MANUFAKTUR programme. Through this and other continuous product improvements, the S-Class will remain attractive and competitive throughout its entire life cycle. A similar expansion is also planned for Mercedes-AMG sports-car models. As the MANUFAKTUR programme is very popular with customers and already accounts for over 30% of vehicles sold in the top-end segment in the first half of 2024, the aim is to expand it to include the S-Class, among others.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz