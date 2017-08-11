Mercedes-Benz Museum becomes first German Automotive Museum to accept Alipay

On August 08, an auspicious day according to Chinese tradition, the Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz Museum began accepting Alipay payments, bringing more convenience to its Chinese visitors and becoming the first German automotive museum to introduce this popular mobile payment service.

From now on, Chinese visitors to the Mercedes-Benz Museum will have the chance to enjoy a more convenient and cashless visit and shopping experience with Alipay, finishing payments within seconds for both tickets and merchandise in the museum shop. Transactions in the Museum will be initiated in EUR and billed in RMB to the consumers Alipay account. The currency conversion is done by Alipay, which is China’s leading online and mobile payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum documents over 130 years of automobile history, complete from the very first day, with 160 vehicles and more than 1,500 exhibits on display on nine levels. In 2016, the largest number of foreign visitors to the museum, at around 10 percent, was from China, as was the eight-millionth visitor to the museum on February 14 this year.

By introducing Alipay at the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Daimler continues its dedication to providing the best customer experience tailored to its Chinese customers. With this convenient payment service, the Mercedes-Benz Museum is expected to attract even more Chinese visitors, allowing them to learn more about the profound history as well as the innovation highlights of the Daimler Group and its Mercedes-Benz brand.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Mercedes-Benz Museum: www.mercedes-benz.com/museum

