Mercedes-Benz MPV presented in India: The V-Class wins over a new market: debut in India

Today, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class celebrated its market launch in India accompanied by around 100 media representatives and other guests. It is available to order there immediately. After Japan in 2015 and China in 2016, the MPV with the three-pointed star has thus entered another major Asian market and is becoming an increasingly important component of the international “Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global” growth strategy.

About the V-Class

The V-Class combines the functionality of a classic van with the typical strengths of a Mercedes-Benz passenger car. It does not just offer space for up to eight people and an intelligent stowage space concept, it also distinguishes itself from other vehicles with its stylish design and its manifold personalisation options resulting from the various equipment lines and design packages. Plus there is a multitude of other pleasant options, including the biggest panoramic sliding sunroof in the segment, the wide centre console with integrated coolbox and the temperature-controlled cupholders with LED illumination or even the discreet ambient lighting which offers three colours and five dimming levels. With this concept, the V-Class has already managed to impress customers in more than 90 countries around the world.

About Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global

With its “Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global” strategy, Mercedes-Benz Vans is following a three-part approach. Outside of the European core markets, it seeks to tap into growth potential, broaden and differentiate the product portfolio, as well as driving forward the business unit’s position as a technological leader.

The latter will be achieved by the future-oriented adVANce initiative, as well as through the development and commercialisation of comprehensive, customer-oriented transport and mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Daimler