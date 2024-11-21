Mercedes-Benz introduces new app for Apple Watch

Mercedes-Benz takes another step towards a seamless digital customer experience with the introduction of popular Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch – as many customers requested

Mercedes-Benz takes another step towards a seamless digital customer experience with the introduction of popular Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch[1] – as many customers requested. As a result, owners can now interact with their vehicles without having to locate their smartphone. Key functionalities and features include the ability to check the vehicle range based on its current location as well as the battery or fuel level. The Mercedes-Benz App on Apple Watch can also pinpoint the vehicle’s location remotely, and it can be used to lock/unlock the vehicle remotely. In addition, owners can use the app to check that the windows are closed properly after leaving the vehicle.

The popular Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch are available now. Customers in Europe are the first to enjoy the new digital experience. The United States, China and the Asia-Pacific markets will follow.

At a glance

Concept

First-class digital experience

Understanding and executing customer requests

Next step: enabling popular Mercedes-Benz App features on the Apple Watch

Customers can easily interact with their vehicles, without using their smartphones

The goal: a seamless and interactive user experience beyond the car

Functionality

Parking location and pedestrian route navigation

Compass mode to navigate in open areas where mapping is unavailable

Lock and unlock vehicle

Access the most important information and car status

View information such as vehicle range, charging status or fuel level

Timing and Markets

Popular Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch are now available in Europe

United States, China and Asia-Pacific markets will follow

[1] To use the Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch, customers need to have a Mercedes me account and the Mercedes-Benz-App (version 1.50.0 and later) needs to be installed on the customer’s smartphone, The Mercedes-Benz App features on Apple Watch are available for Apple Watches running WatchOS 9 or later. Customer’s own data volume is required for utilisation.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz