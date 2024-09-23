Mercedes-Benz increases top speed of its Level 3 automated driving system to 95 km/h

DRIVE PILOT will support speed of up to 95 km/h on German motorways[1]

Mercedes‑Benz is introducing the next version of DRIVE PILOT for conditionally automated driving (SAE‑Level 3[2]) in Germany. This evolutionary upgrade can now follow a vehicle on the motorway at up to 95 km/h, representing a significantly greater customer benefit. The necessary re-certification by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority is expected by the end of 2024, after which sales can start at the beginning of 2025. The price for DRIVE PILOT will remain the same (starting at 5,950 euros incl. VAT). Customer vehicles that are already equipped with DRIVE PILOT can be upgraded free of charge. Depending on the model, this upgrade can happen wirelessly as an over‑the‑air update (OTA) or via a workshop visit. No vehicle components need to be changed. DRIVE PILOT will thus be the world’s fastest Level 3 system in a series-production vehicle.

“With this upgraded DRIVE PILOT version, Mercedes‑Benz is again underlining its pioneering role in automated driving. It will soon be possible to activate conditionally automated driving up to 95 km/h in flowing traffic under certain conditions on the German motorway. With this, our customers can use even more of their time more efficiently. Mercedes‑Benz is once again setting industry standards and steadily paving the way to autonomous driving.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Purchasing

Increased customer benefit

The higher speed of DRIVE PILOT offers significantly more use cases for customers: DRIVE PILOT can be used in flowing traffic under certain conditions on the right lane of a motorway, while following a vehicle in front. The previously available option of using the system in dense traffic conditions and in traffic jams on suitable freeways will remain. During conditionally automated driving, the driving task can be handed over to the system, allowing customers to use their time more efficiently. They can choose to engage in certain secondary activities like working, surfing the internet, watching TV or even streaming a movie via services such as RIDEVU by Sony Pictures Entertainment[3]. This latest addition to the Mercedes‑Benz app portfolio is now available to customers of certain models in selected markets.

Redundant system architecture provides safety

Mercedes‑Benz is relying on the redundant system architecture for DRIVE PILOT. This means, that vital systems such as steering, braking and the on-board electrical system are functionally redundant to ensure manoeuvrability in the rare event one of these systems fails. These redundancies help to ensure a safe handover to the driver. Cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors and a LiDAR are used to perceive the car’s environment and processed in real-time onboard. Thanks to a high-precision positioning system, a Mercedes‑Benz equipped with DRIVE PILOT can determine its exact location to within a few centimetres. Localisation is done by the vehicle requesting the position from all available satellite systems. DRIVE PILOT calculates the car’s position based on the data received from the different satellite systems. In addition, an extremely detailed and continuously updated HD map provides a three-dimensional view of streets and surroundings – all of which is important for safe conditionally automated driving.

Next steps in conditionally automated driving

Development at Mercedes‑Benz is progressing at a rapid pace to enable even faster speeds and longer handover times in future. In Germany, the permitted top speed for conditionally automated driving is currently 130 km/h. Mercedes‑Benz aims to reach this milestone by the end of the decade following a step-by-step approach focused on safety.

Research and development activities also take social and ethical aspects into account. For example, Mercedes‑Benz has already developed special turquoise marker lights for conditionally automated driving (based on SAE J3134 recommendation) that indicate the operating status of DRIVE PILOT. The company considers it important to signal to other road users that the conditionally automated driving function is activated. The U.S. states of Nevada and California have already granted exemptions for this technology. Testing is underway and the first results look, as expected, very promising. The turquoise marker lights are integrated into the front and rear lights as well as the two outside mirrors of the Mercedes‑Benz test vehicles. In Germany, there is no legal framework in place for this technology. Mercedes‑Benz plans to adapt the system architecture of DRIVE PILOT in accordance with the defined standards as they evolve.

[1] Availability and use of future DRIVE PILOT features on motorways depends on options, countries, and relevant laws.

[2] SAE Level 3 (conditional automated driving):The automated driving function takes over certain driving tasks. However, a driver is still required.

[3] Which secondary activities of the driver are legally permissible depends on the respective national or state road traffic regulations.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz