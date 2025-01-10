Mercedes-Benz Group finishes 2024 with a solid Q4 to reach 2.4 million annual sales

Mercedes-Benz Group Q4 2024 sales up 5% quarter-on-quarter; Top-End share reaches 15.9%

Mercedes-Benz Group achieved its best quarter of the year in Q4 with 625,800 cars and vans sold in the October to December period. Full-year 2024 sales reached 2,389,000 cars and vans in a challenging global market environment.

“In 2024, Mercedes-Benz once again demonstrated the power of our brand and the depth of our broad product offering. This culminated in strong sales of our Top-End and Core vehicles in the fourth quarter. We continue to consistently strengthen our portfolio with the biggest product offensive in our company’s history starting this year with the all-new CLA.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Cars sales rose quarter-on-quarter in 2024 to 520,100 units and reached the prior-year’s level. A good sales performance in Germany, China and the U.S. in the fourth quarter led to full-year sales of 1,983,400 vehicles in 2024.

Top-End vehicle sales grew by 34% quarter-on-quarter to 82,800 units driven by Mercedes-AMG, S-Class and G-Class sales underpinned by solid demand in the United States in particular. The G-Class achieved its best-ever sales quarter after new model launches in 2024, including the all-new electric G-Class. Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG sales in Q4 resulted in a best-ever quarter, thanks to further improved product availability and customer demand especially for the Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-AMG GLC models.

Full-year Top-End vehicle sales were below 2023 levels, reaching 281,500 units, mainly impacted by market conditions in China, model changes and weak EV demand. The S-Class remained the undisputed leader in its segment with a market share of around 50% in all key regions.

Sales of the Core segment increased 6% to 1,167,100 vehicles in 2024 driven by good demand for the E-Class and the top selling GLC models. Plug-In-Hybrid sales grew by 13% year-on-year across all regions, while slower EV adoption in core markets led to lower battery electric vehicle sales in 2024.

“We finished the year with a strong sales quarter, especially with our Top-End vehicles and the G-Class in particular. I want to explicitly thank our customers for their continued trust and loyalty in our brand and I look forward to the world premiere of our all-new CLA models with cutting-edge technology and stunning design.”

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Worldwide sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans rose by 16% on the quarter to 105,700 units, the best quarterly results of the year despite global macroeconomic challenges. Sales growth was mainly driven by the European market, with midsize and small van sales up and large van sales on a stable level compared to the previous quarter. For the full year 2024, Mercedes-Benz Vans sales reached 405,600 units, mainly impacted by the planned discontinuation of the Metris (Vito) in the U.S. as well as the midsize vans model changeover in Europe (1st HY) and China (2nd HY). Furthermore, a declining market development of large vans with combustion engine in the U.S. and midsize vans with combustion engine in China has affected overall sales. In Germany and the U.S., sales in the commercial segment were down mainly due to lower demand in the recreational vehicle business compared to previous year.

Overall, the freshly updated product portfolio has been well received by our customers resulting in 86,300 units of commercial vans sold in Q4 (+10% compared to Q3) and 19,400 units of private vans sold in Q4 (+53% compared to Q3). EV sales in Q4 are up (+59% compared to Q3) reaching 6,900 units sold mainly due to the ongoing ramp-up of the new eSprinter despite a subdued market environment for electric vehicles in Europe. Full year sales of eVans reached 19,500 units sold worldwide keeping up a global EV share of 5%.

“The global macroeconomic challenges have impacted our worldwide sales leading to a result of 405,600 units sold in 2024. We have closed 2024 with a solid fourth quarter. Our strong and entirely updated product portfolio positions us well in a competitive landscape in all markets across all segments.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Cars

Q4 2024 Change Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 YTD 2024 Change YTD 2023 Mercedes-Benz Group 625,800 +5% -2% 2,389,000 -4% – thereof BEVs 56,100 +20% -24% 204,600 -22% Mercedes-Benz Cars 520,100 +3% +1% 1,983,400 -3% – thereof BEVs 49,200 +16% -26% 185,100 -23% – thereof xEVs 100,200 +15% -11% 367,600 -9% Mercedes-Benz Car sales by segments* Top-End 82,800 +34% +1% 281,500 -14% Core 308,400 +2% +10% 1,167,100 +6% Entry 129,000 -8% -15% 534,800 -14% Mercedes-Benz Car sales by regions and markets Europe** 165,800 +5% -5% 641,800 -3% – thereof Germany 63,800 +28% +4% 213,500 -9% Asia 229,600 +1% +1% 892,100 -7% – thereof China 171,400 0% +3% 683,600 -7% North America*** 100,800 +5% +11% 365,400 +8% – thereof U.S. 88,300 +4% +8% 324,500 +9% Rest of World 24,000 +6% +11% 84,100 +4%

* Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

* Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV

* Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada, Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Vans

Q4 2024 Change Q3 2024 Change Q4 2023 YTD 2024 Change YTD 2023 Mercedes-Benz Vans* 105,700 +16% -15% 405,600 -9% – thereof eVans 6,900 +59% -10% 19,500 -14% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* Commercial Vans 86,300 +10% -19% 343,700 -10% – thereof commercial large vans 53,800 -4% -19% 219,100 -8% – thereof commercial midsize vans 24,200 +26% -29% 101,200 -15% – thereof commercial small vans 8,300 +176% +28% 23,400 -3% Private Vans 19,400 +53% +9% 61,900 -8% – thereof private midsize vans 17,700 +47% +14% 56,800 -5% – thereof private small vans 1,700 +166% -27% 5,100 -31% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 74,400 +24% -9% 271,500 -3% – thereof Germany 31,900 +40% -6% 103,200 -9% Asia 7,800 +28% -22% 34,000 -20% – thereof China 5,200 +12% -33% 26,600 -20% North America*** 12,200 -19% -45% 59,900 -31% – thereof U.S. 9,800 -23% -48% 49,500 -34% Rest of World 11,300 +12% +8% 40,200 +1%

* Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT 200[1]

* Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz