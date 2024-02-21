Mercedes-Benz Group AG Supervisory Board decides on contract extensions for Renata Jungo Brüngger and Britta Seeger

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG reappointed Renata Jungo Brüngger (62) until the end of 2025 and Britta Seeger (54) until the end of 2029

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG reappointed Renata Jungo Brüngger (62) until the end of 2025 and Britta Seeger (54) until the end of 2029. Renata Jungo Brüngger has been a member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s Board of Management since January 1, 2016, responsible for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability. Britta Seeger has been a member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG since January 1, 2017, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with these experienced managers, both of whom have made outstanding contributions to Mercedes-Benz. Renata Jungo Brüngger has been instrumental in ensuring that sustainability is deeply integrated into the corporate strategy. In her role as sustainability coordinator, she advances the company-wide management in this area crucial to the long-term success. In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, her forward- looking, cross-functional governance approach is instrumental in ensuring that Mercedes-Benz can develop technical and digital innovations while ensuring they remain on a sound legal footing. Britta Seeger initiated key decisions which proved to be of far-reaching strategic importance for global sales: She has advanced the digitisation of sales channels and the consistent customer orientation of all units in an innovative manner, demonstrating far sightedness. In exceptionally challenging times, she and her team have become the crucial link between the brand and the customer, creating a flexible organization excellently positioned for the future.” Bernd Pischetsrieder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Both contracts would have expired at the end of 2024. The Supervisory Board decides, in accordance with its rules of procedure and applicable law, on the reappointment of members of the Board of Management after the beginning of the last year of the respective term of office. The Supervisory Board pursues a flexible design of the appointment and reappointment of members of the Board of Management: For board members aged 58 or 59 at the beginning of the contract, the term of office should not exceed two years; from the age of 60 years onwards, it should not exceed one year. Multiple extensions of contracts are possible.

Following the guidelines, Renata Jungo Brüngger’s contract has now been extended until December 31, 2025, and Britta Seeger’s contract until December 31, 2029.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz