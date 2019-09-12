Mercedes-Benz: future-proof technology, maximum profitability, highest safety levels and a minibus

Outstanding and future-proof technology, maximum profitability, an unparalleled level of safety and high comfort – this is what the buses from Mercedes‑Benz stand for. As a full-line provider the brand covers the entire spectrum of low-floor city buses through inter-city buses to the touring coaches, flanked by minibuses which also cover the entire range. This is documented by the vehicles exhibited at the Busworld show. This is where Mercedes‑Benz is presenting a representative cross-section of its range in the form of the innovative eCitaro, the versatile Intouro and the Tourismo, which is as profitable as it is safe and comfortable. The Sprinter Travel 75 plays a special role. It is celebrating its world premiere at Busworld. The quartet of buses with the star is uniformly painted in smoke silver metallic at the Busworld show. This colour shade appears elegant and technical in equal measure and perfectly reflects the character of the buses from Mercedes‑Benz.

Mercedes-Benz minibuses: world premiere of the Sprinter Travel 75

The Mercedes‑Benz minibuses on the basis of the Sprinter take a leading role in Europe when it comes to minibuses over 3.5 t permissible gross weight. They supplement the range of large buses from Daimler Buses, so it now includes a complete range for all fields of application. The offering consists of four model series: the specialised Sprinter City covers urban and suburban regular-service, the flexible Sprinter Transfer takes care of inter‑city routes, school bus services, excursions and shuttle services, the Sprinter Mobility represents the transportation of passengers with restricted mobility and the Sprinter Travel tourism. At the Busworld show the Sprinter Travel 75 is celebrating its world premiere; the 8.5 m long minibus is the exclusive face of tourist transportation.

Exclusive engineering: heavy-duty rear axle, own wheelbase

The platform of the Sprinter Travel 75 is the chassis from the Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter, but only up to the B‑pillar. Aft of the B-pillar is a self-supporting integral minibus skeleton. This offers advantages including around ten centimetres more interior width in the passenger compartment than minibuses on the basis of the Sprinter Panel Van. This creates the installation space for the especially comfortable Mercedes‑Benz large bus seats in a 2+1 configuration.

The new city Sprinter Travel 75 is characterised by an autonomous wheelbase of 5100 mm. The permissible gross weight is 6.5 t and offers sufficient reserves for comfort-enhancing equipment, passengers and luggage. The basis of the high permissible gross weight is a high-load rear axle with air suspension developed exclusively for Mercedes‑Benz minibuses.

SOURCE: Daimler