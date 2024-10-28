Mercedes-Benz: Euro NCAP top rating for C-Class driver assistance systems

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has received the top rating of "very good" in the current Euro NCAP assessment for driver assistance systems

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has received the top rating of “very good” in the current Euro NCAP assessment for driver assistance systems[1]. The tested model achieved a total of 182 points in the evaluation. The C-Class won this test round among five other contestants. The C-Class Saloon achieved 85% in the area Assistance Competence and 97% in Safety Backup. The Mercedes-Benz model performed particularly well thanks to the Active Emergency Stop Assist function: The vehicle can even change a lane to the right or left (country-specific) and stops in a controlled manner if the driver is no longer able to perform the driving task if, for example a medical emergency arises.

”Safety is essential to Mercedes-Benz. Our top priority is to avoid or at least to reduce the severity of accidents in real-life traffic scenarios. We are proud that independent organizations such as Euro NCAP confirm the very high performance level of our assistance systems. The top result in this test-round has once again confirmed our competences in the development of driver assistance and safety systems.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, Development and Purchasing

With this very good result, the C-Class builds on the excellent performance of the EQE Sedan (2022), EQE SUV (2023) and E-Class (2023) in the Euro NCAP special rating for driver assistance systems. With 85% in assistance competence and 100% in safety backup, the EQE Sedan recorded the highest result ever.

Updated Euro NCAP rating system

Since 2020, Euro NCAP has been carrying out so-called Assisted Driving Gradings (AD Gradings) for the assessment of driver assistance functions, independently of the well-known safety ratings. The maximum available assistance equipment is tested, i.e. the Driving Assistance Package Plus in the C-Class. The evaluation is carried out in the two categories of assistance competence and safety backup. In February 2024, the organization increased the requirements. The criteria for collision-avoiding deceleration on motorcycles and bicycles, for example, have been added. Depending on the results of the individual categories, a four-stage overall rating is calculated, the top rating of which is “very good”.

More than 40 assistance systems at Mercedes-Benz

With more than 40 driving assistance systems, Mercedes-Benz models help to increase the safety of all road users. The C-Class with the optional Driving Assistance Package Plus includes functions such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC incl. Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, as well as PRE-SAFE® PLUS and PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side.

[1] The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not relieve the driver of responsibility. The instructions in the operating instructions and the system limits described there must be observed.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz