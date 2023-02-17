Mercedes-Benz eEconic in operation with the SRH

Start of operation of the battery-electric waste collection vehicle at Stadtreinigung Hamburg (SRH)

The all-electric eEconic is now in operation with Hamburg’s municipal cleaning company. As part of an official press conference, Environmental State Councilor Michael Pollmann, together with SRH Managing Director Professor Rüdiger Siechau and Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks, handed the key over to “Kolonne 11” of the city cleaning department. For SRH, the conversion of the fleet to alternative drives is one of the most important components of the climate neutrality already targeted for 2035.

Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks: “Our eEconic for municipal operations has been in series production since last year at our Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth. The locally CO2-neutral vehicle is characterized in particular by its pleasant, quiet driving experience. We are delighted that SRH is also relying on the battery-electric eEconic.”

Environmental State Councilor Michael Pollmann: “The coalition agreement of the government parties firmly anchors the climate neutrality of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg in 2040. With this vehicle test, Stadtreinigung Hamburg once again proves that it not only fulfills its responsibility as a public company, but also actively participates in sustainable solutions. In addition to saving CO2, alternative drives in commercial vehicles also significantly reduce noise pollution in a densely populated metropolis such as Hamburg.”

SRH Managing Director Prof. Dr Rüdiger Siechau: “Climate neutrality in 2035 is one of SRH’s most important projects. While the conversion of our fleet to alternative drives for cars and small vans is already well advanced, extensive testing under real operating conditions is required, especially for large commercial vehicles. Together with our partners, we have been working for many years to gain insights and achieve market maturity. By 2025 at the latest, all newly procured vehicles at SRH will have alternative drive systems. We are confident that a successful test of the eEconic will be a major step towards this important goal.”

CO2-neutral and quiet: The Mercedes-Benz eEconic

As a waste collection vehicle, the battery-electric eEconic scores with its lower noise emissions, especially in urban operation in the early hours of the morning. The electric drivetrain enables a level cab floor, making it easier to move through the cab – a particular advantage if the driver wants to get out on the side facing away from traffic. Another highlight of the equipment is the panoramic windscreen and a low seat position. In addition, the coated and heated Thermocontrol windscreen prevents weather-dependent misting of the screen, thus increasing the view of the traffic area. The screen also prevents the cab interior from heating up in sunlight. Major safety benefit in urban traffic: The eEconic features the Sideguard Assist S1R and the 5th generation Active Brake Assist emergency braking assistant.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck