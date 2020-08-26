Mercedes-Benz Econic helps with recycling in Singapore

The words “Don’t trash it, repurpose it” can be read on the new Mercedes-Benz Econic waste collection vehicles in Singapore. Don’t trash it – repurpose it: in Singapore, not only waste avoidance, but recycling is also an important strategy for keeping the megacity clean. For that, local waste management company, Sembcorp, relies on the new Mercedes-Benz Econic with its comprehensive safety equipment.

Today, around six million people live in the booming Asian metropolis Singapore where they produce just under 5000 tonnes of waste – every day. That is why waste disposal is top of the agenda for the city state’s government. A year ago Sembcorp, the company entrusted with the city’s waste disposal, ordered a three-axle Econic with a steerable rear axle and rear-loader body manufactured by Zenith for test purposes.

The Econic with DirectVision: anticipatory driving at eye level

In addition to its agility, the good view of traffic all around the truck is of particular importance. And with regard to the view, the Econic scores double points: thanks to the low DirectVision cab the driver is always at eye level with other road users – a decisive safety advantage that can save lives.

The Econic is also equipped with comprehensive equipment with state-of-the-art safety assistance systems. Depending on the driving situation, four exterior cameras make the entire area around the truck visible to the driver on a display. Blind spots are thus reduced to a minimum. The emergency braking system Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and autonomous intelligent cruise control complete the safety package.

Test passed

After the first Econic successfully passed the test phase in south-east Asia, Sembcorp ordered three more Econic 2630 L ENA/6×2. In the main, the trucks collect household waste in Singapore’s city centre and on the exclusive island of Sentosa before delivering it to the recycling process.

Fewer back problems and less time-off thanks to low entry

Thanks to the low-entry design, the crew can enter the vehicle simply using two steps – unlike with other trucks, there is no need to climb three or four steep steps to get into the cab. An advantage that pays off when the job involves climbing in and out of the cab frequently. And for the waste collection team that is the order of the day. As a result older drivers can be employed longer at Sembcorp and time off due to back and joint problems is reduced significantly.

SOURCE: Daimler