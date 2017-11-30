Mercedes-Benz Cars at the LA Auto Show 2017: From the CLS to the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: Sportily into the future

The world premiere of the new CLS is at the centre of the Mercedes-Benz appearance during the LA Auto Show 2017. As additional highlights the inventor of the automobile presents three additional extraordinary vehicles among them the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, the close-to-series hypercar with Formula 1-hybrid technology. There will be two more US-premieres: the new S-Class Cabriolet with further-developed design and luxurious interior, and the Mercedes-AMG GT4. The concept, which is close to series-production, connects sophisticated motorsport technology with a maximum degree of safety and efficiency. It extends the Customer Racing Programme of the performance brand by a promising vehicle class.

In 2004, with the CLS, Mercedes-Benz created a new vehicle segment that for the first time combined the elegance and dynamism of a coupé with the comfort and functionality of a saloon. With the third generation of the CLS, Mercedes-Benz is now building more strongly than ever on the aura and unique character of this trendsetting model: the new model has pure CLS genes with its arching waistline, flat side window lines and low greenhouse. At the same time it is another example of the logical evolution of the Sensual Purity design idiom: sharp edges and lines have been significantly reduced. It blends seamlessly into the current Mercedes-Benz coupé family with numerous design features. Its cd value of 0.26 is positive proof of outstanding aerodynamics. The range of engines for the CLS is completely new. Three six-cylinder models will be available on market launch – two diesel and one petrol version (Fuel consumption combined: 7.5. – 5.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 178 – 148 g/km). ENERGIZING comfort control links various comfort systems in the vehicle. As a result, well-being and performance levels are enhanced.

“For the first time, the CLS is a five seater. It comes with a completely new engine lineup featuring our latest-generation four- and six-cylinder units. In addition to that, we are the only manufacturer to equip our engine with an Integrated Starter Generator, as in our six-cylinder gas version. This technology allows for a host of advantages you can normally only find in hybrids”, says Britta Seeger, Member of the Daimler Board of Management for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE – close to the Formula 1 world champion

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a two-seater supersports show car, brings the very latest and efficient Formula 1 hybrid technology from the racetrack to the road almost par to par for the first time. The high-performance hybrid is said to produce over 1,000 hp and reach top speeds beyond 350 km/h. The high-performance plug-in drive system comes directly from Formula 1 and consists of a highly integrated and intelligently networked unit comprising one hybrid turbocharged combustion engine with a total of four electric motors.

“Never before has racetrack technology been transferred so directly to the road. The 1.6-litre V6 hybrid petrol engine, located ahead of the rear axle, is taken straight from our F1 programme with only minor modifications,” Tobias Moers states, Chief Executive of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “But this beast is not exactly tamed – the engine revs up to 11,000 per minute. No other road car can claim this figure.”

S-Class Cabriolet – even greater sportiness

As member of the large and successful S-Class family, the Cabriolet benefits from the same extensive innovations that were recently introduced in the Saloon. These include new or functionally considerably extended driving assistance systems, the modern control and display concept with Widescreen Cockpit and the new generation of steering wheels, integrated ENERGIZING comfort control and the latest infotainment generation. Exclusive to the two-door models and part of the standard equipment specification are innovative OLED tail lights.

“The S-Class has always taken its rightful place as the flagship of our model range, and each model perfectly demonstrates our ambition to lead in every segment,” Dietmar Exler remarks, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. “This is reflected in our current performance in the market. Our strong sales momentum has continued this year. And we are bullish about our future outlook.”< /p>

Mercedes-AMG GT4 – production-base meets racing technology

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R that already has a particularly high level of race track performance. The highly dynamic characteristics of the road-legal sports car were developed further in a consequent way. In every area where the production specification could mean a compromise for racing purposes, it was replaced by racing technology for the Mercedes-AMG GT4. The many years of experience from the GT3 segment have clearly been incorporated into the development. With the new race car, Mercedes-AMG is entering another GT racing category that stands out for its dynamic growth.

“This race car truly sets new benchmarks in this specific racing segment,” declares Tobias Moers, Chief Executive of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “Both the ABS and traction control are adjustable. And with its also adjustable pedals and optional air-conditioning, the GT4 clearly exceeds the usual race car standards.”

