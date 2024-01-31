Mercedes-Benz calls upon Continental’s original equipment expertise for new E-Class

For its new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz is again counting on Continental’s original equipment expertise and factory-fitting the vehicle with EcoContact 6 Q tires. This tire model was developed for exceptionally energy-efficient driving with optimized noise levels. It delivers a range of benefits including a long service life and low energy consumption. To see the E-Class through the cold season, Mercedes-Benz has also approved Continental WinterContact TS 860 S tires.

Continental developed the EcoContact 6 Q for exceptionally energy-efficient driving – for a diverse range of vehicle models, regardless of their drive type. This is achieved thanks to a special rubber compound that reduces energy absorption through the tire while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance. Continental’s developers have also improved the tread of the EcoContact 6 Q, thereby reducing rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the tire offers exceptional grip on dry and wet roads, as well as excellent cornering stability even at high speeds.