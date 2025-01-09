Mercedes-Benz BEV drivers gain access to Tesla Supercharger network from February 2025

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announces a major expansion of public charging options for its electric vehicle customers

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announces a major expansion of public charging options for its electric vehicle customers. Beginning February 2025, Mercedes-Benz BEV drivers will gain access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada through the Mercedes me Charge1 service, enabling “Plug & Charge” functionality. This strategic integration underscores Mercedes-Benz’s continued commitment to its comprehensive charging ecosystem that provides a fast, convenient charging and payment experience to all its electric vehicle customers however they choose to charge.

“As our technologically advanced and highly compelling all-electric vehicle portfolio continues to grow, we recognize that a critical component for a seamless ownership experience for our customers is to ensure convenient access to a broad charging network. Adopting the NACS standard in our electric vehicles and opening the Tesla Supercharger network to our battery electric vehicle customers represents an important step forward as we continue to build a strong foundation to bring additional, game-changing all-electric vehicles to the market. Together with our fantastic dealer partners, we remain committed to reimagining the future of mobility and setting the benchmark in the luxury segment.”

Dimitris Psillakis, CEO, Mercedes-Benz USA

Industry benchmark charging experience

The Tesla Supercharger network will be integrated into Mercedes me Charge, Mercedes-Benz’s own charging service that offers convenient public charging experiences at charging networks including Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, IONNA, Electrify America, EVGo, ChargePoint, and more.

“By opening access to Tesla Superchargers in North America to our customers, we underline our commitment to providing our customers with as many charging options as possible. The fast-growing network of charging points available in Mercedes me Charge will now expand to over 110,000 public charging points across the United States and Canada, providing Mercedes-Benz drivers with an industry-leading charging experience whenever and wherever they choose to charge.”

Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Mercedes-Benz BEV drivers will be able to enjoy “Plug & Charge” functionality at Tesla Superchargers, which automatically starts the charging session upon plugin and seamlessly processes payments in the background when charging ends. A complimentary software update for all compatible vehicles2 will be performed by authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships to ensure smooth and easy Plug & Charge operation at Tesla Superchargers. Customers with vehicles in scope will be contacted directly to schedule their software update. Charging can also be initiated via the Mercedes-Benz app3 or the MBUX infotainment system. Tesla Superchargers will thus be integrated into Mercedes-Benz’s “Navigation with Electric Intelligence”. This feature automatically navigates drivers to the most efficient, time-saving route including transparent charging stops and charging times. Further, Mercedes me Charge offers drivers visibility of charger locations, real-time charger availability, status, and pricing for all in-network charging points through both the Mercedes-Benz app and the MBUX infotainment system.

Adapter for current EV models

To accommodate existing Mercedes-Benz EV drivers with CCS1-compatible charging ports, the company will release a Mercedes-Benz approved NACS to CCS1 DC fast charging adapter. The adapter will allow existing vehicles to charge at Tesla Superchargers and will be available for purchase at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the United States for $185 in Q1 2025, and will be available from Canadian dealerships in Q2 2025 with pricing to be confirmed closer to market introduction. Customers will be notified when adapters are available to purchase. This NACS to CCS1 adapter is the only adapter tested and certified for safety and compatibility with all Mercedes-Benz BEVs and any NACS DC fast charging point.

Future NACS integration

Starting in 2025, Mercedes-Benz will begin integrating NACS ports in its new electric vehicle lineup in North America. This will ensure that future Mercedes-Benz models can directly connect to any NACS DC fast charging point without the need for an adapter, making charging even more convenient for Mercedes-Benz customers.

Mercedes-Benz charging ecosystem

The integration of NACS into Mercedes-Benz’s vehicle line-up, along with the addition of the Tesla Supercharger network to the rapidly-expanding Mercedes me Charge portfolio, marks the brand’s latest offerings in a comprehensive approach to EV charging. In November 2023, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging launched in North America, aiming to elevate the public charging experience for all EV drivers with Mercedes-Benz-branded 400kW chargers in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky, and expected to expand to half of US states by 2026. In addition, the IONNA joint venture – a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and seven other automakers – will open its first “rechargeries” this year, paving the way for an additional 30,000 high-power charging points across North America to help promote EV adoption broadly.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA