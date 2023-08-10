Mercedes-Benz at the Pebble Beach Automotive Week: Mercedes-AMG GT world premiere and historic highlights

Top event of the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, from August 17 – 20, 2023

Mercedes‑Benz offers a diverse brand experience at the Pebble Beach Automotive Week. The Mercedes‑AMG GT and an exclusive special edition of the Mercedes‑AMG SL celebrate their highly anticipated world premieres. The top-end segment is rounded off by Mercedes‑Maybach highlight models. With the Vision One‑Eleven and PROJECT MONDO G, the brand is also proudly displaying innovative and inspiring concept vehicles.

“At Pebble Beach Automotive Week, we would like to invite you on an amazing journey back through time with a display of selected brand icons that show why Mercedes‑Benz has continued to fascinate people for 137 years. This event is of unparalleled importance to us among the international automobile platforms, and not only because of the Californian lifestyle. The event is a magnet for car enthusiasts and opens up new opportunities for us to facilitate a personal encounter with our brands in a first-class setting.” Bettina Fetzer, Head of Communications and Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG

World premiere of the all-new Mercedes‑AMG GT

Mercedes‑AMG is continuing its success story at Pebble Beach and celebrating a very special premiere at this year’s Automotive Week: in the run-up to the 72nd Concours d’Elegance, the performance and sports car brand will be presenting the next generation of the Mercedes‑AMG GT to the world for the first time. Following the SLS, the first generation of the two‑door GT, the GT 4‑Door Coupé and the SL, the new two‑door model is already the fifth vehicle to have been developed entirely in-house by Mercedes‑AMG. The all-new AMG GT has a modified dimensional concept compared to its predecessor but remains true to its sporty and dynamic virtues. The all-new AMG GT thus embodies the brand’s high standards of performance luxury like no other product from Affalterbach.

“For many decades, Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance at its conclusion have been a fascinating showcase for highly exclusive automotive gems as well as for customers and enthusiasts. There is no more suitable setting to show our exclusive brands and models to the public while combining tradition with modernity. In the case of Mercedes‑Maybach, the DS 7 Cabriolet from 1932 meets the all-electric EQS SUV, among others. Our iconic G‑Class off-roaders are also represented. I’m also particularly looking forward to celebrating the exclusive world premiere of our all-new Mercedes‑AMG GT with Mercedes‑AMG at Pebble Beach.” Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and head of the business units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach

Presentation of the MANUFAKTUR customisation programme and premiere of a special-edition Mercedes‑AMG SL

Mercedes‑Benz has always offered its customers the opportunity to give their vehicles a personal touch. From bespoke paint finishes to a variety of other distinctive options: it’s easy to configure a Mercedes according to personal wishes and ideas. Two years ago, Mercedes‑Benz went one step further and introduced the MANUFAKTUR label. With this programme, customers can benefit from an even higher level of customisation when ordering their vehicle. As the customisation programme is proving highly popular, it is now being steadily expanded. As an example of this, a Mercedes‑AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE (combined fuel consumption: 4.4 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 100 g/km; combined electric energy consumption: 21.4 kWh/100 km) can be seen at Pebble Beach. Interested parties will also be able to gain insight into the range of customisation available with the MANUFAKTUR programme for Mercedes‑Maybach. As an additional highlight, a limited special edition of the Mercedes‑AMG SL will also celebrate its global premiere.

Mercedes-Maybach showing its highlight models with an invitation to an exclusive lunch

In addition to its current production models, Mercedes‑Maybach will also be presenting a historic Maybach Zeppelin DS 7 from a private collection along with the latest member of the family, the all-electric Mercedes‑Maybach EQS 680 SUV (provisional values: combined electric energy consumption: 24.4‑22.5 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)[1]. In addition, our partner company MAYBACH Icons of Luxury will present a selection of its exclusive accessories and other products. The Maybach brand has always stood for pioneering spirit and innovation. Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes‑Maybach, is therefore inviting selected guests to a private lunch this year. This event will also provide a discussion platform on the development and use of new technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI), with experts such as Dr. Poppy Crum from Stanford University and Ulrich Schmid‑Maybach, President of the Maybach Foundation.

Experiencing the multi-faceted history of the Mercedes‑Benz brand

Overall, Mercedes‑Benz Heritage will open the event with a Welcome Tour on August 16 on the legendary Highway 1 along the West Coast from Los Angeles to Pebble Beach. The official Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance will kick off Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2023 – the top event of the global Concours d’Elegance – on the following day. This will be led by two exclusive, supercharged models from the Mercedes‑Benz W 06 series: a Model S, the letter standing for “Sport”, with a four-seater sports body from 1927, and a Model SS “Super Sport” Cabriolet from 1930 with coachwork designed for the Maharajah of Kashmir.

“Pebble Beach Automotive Week, with its legendary Concours d’Elegance, is a flagship event in the world of automotive classics, where exclusive events are no rarity. This year, Mercedes‑Benz Heritage is focusing on an important, enduring aspect of our brand history: as the oldest automobile manufacturer in the world, Mercedes‑Benz was already inspiring people with top-class, sporty dream cars featuring innovative technology as far back as the 1920s and 1930s. The supercharged sports cars of the S‑series are prime examples. Pebble Beach also shows how important automotive tradition is for the future. Because the event has long since spread its aura beyond the historical perspective – to encompass today’s vehicles and important innovations for the future of the automobile.” Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes‑Benz Heritage

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the esteemed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place as the highlight of Automotive Week. As is tradition, the international public will await the decision as to which of the classics will be awarded the “Best of Show” prize with great interest and anticipation. Mercedes‑Benz is one of the most successful brands in the history of this accolade. The most recent Mercedes‑Benz winners were Arturo and Deborah Keller’s Mercedes‑Benz 540 K Autobahn Courier in 2021 and Bruce McCaw’s Mercedes‑Benz Model S Tourer with Barker coachwork in 2017.

In addition, Mercedes‑Benz Heritage is offering an extensive supporting programme for journalists and select guests at the Pebble Beach Automotive Week. From Thursday, August 17 to Saturday, August 19, classic cars from the brand will be presented in conjunction with the Mercedes‑Benz Star Lounge on the festival site. The classics represent different facets of the brand’s history. They commemorate the premieres of the Mercedes‑Benz 600 (series W 100) prestige limousine and the 113 series Mercedes‑Benz “Pagoda” SL in 1963. Other highlight topics include the tradition of the E‑Class as well as luxurious convertibles and sports cars from the history of Mercedes‑Benz.

Largest gathering of the W 06 series in North America

Directly after the Pebble Beach Automotive Week, Mercedes‑Benz Classic will be taking part in another high-class event focusing entirely on the supercharged sports and racing cars of the S‑series. A historic tour from August 21 to 24 will bring together 20 of these legendary vehicles, making this the largest gathering of W 06 series cars in North America this year. In addition to collectors’ super sports cars from the W 06 series, the two Mercedes‑Benz Sport and Super Sport models from the company’s own collection presented earlier in Pebble will also take part in the tour. Marcus Breitschwerdt will join the tour in the Maharajah of Kashmir’s Mercedes‑Benz Super Sport Cabriolet.

Mercedes‑Benz Concept Cars and launch of a limited C 111 accessories collection

With the Mercedes‑Benz Vision One‑Eleven, which celebrated its world premiere for the first time in California a few weeks ago, Mercedes‑Benz is presenting a sports car study in Pebble Beach that combines a highly dynamic design idiom with innovative, fully electric drive technology. The super-sporty silhouette is defined by the consistently implemented “one bow” design in the signature Mercedes style of the 21st century. The technical highlights include two powerful and highly efficient axial-flux motors from YASA, an English electric motor specialist based in Oxford and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes‑Benz AG since July 2021. The Mercedes‑Benz Vision One‑Eleven thus continues the tradition of the legendary C 111 experimental vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s.

Together with the presentation of the sports car study, Mercedes‑Benz is launching the “LIMITED EDITION 1 OF 111” collection. This translates the spirit of the 1970s into the here and now and combines casual sportiness with meticulous attention to detail. In addition to the distinctive paint finish of the Vision One‑Eleven, the individual accessories – a weekend bag, a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a cap and a protective case for an iPhone 14 Pro – echo the vehicle’s characteristic design features. The five items are each limited to 111 pieces and thus offer admirers of this fascinating study an exclusive opportunity to take its style home with them. The products in the collection are now available at www.1of111.com.

In addition to the Mercedes-Benz Vision One‑Eleven, the PROJECT MONDO G artwork is also part of Pebble Beach. It combines the characteristic features of the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class with the puffer jacket by Moncler as part of the collaboration between both brands.

[1] Data on power consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz