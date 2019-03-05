Mercedes-Benz at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show: “Meet Mercedes” provides a taste of forthcoming world premieres

An exclusive look at the world premieres, a relaxed atmosphere and plenty of room to chat: Ahead of the press days at the Geneva International Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz tells an invited audience of media representatives about the world premieres scheduled for one of the industry’s most important shows. Focal points included the presentation of the facelifted GLC, the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined: 9.3 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 212 g/km)1 and the AMG GT R Roadster (fuel consumption combined: 12.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 284 g/km)2.

“Meet Mercedes” offers more than just a product presentation. The tried-and-tested format buzzes with discourse among journalists, engineers, product managers and brand representatives from Mercedes-Benz Cars. The subject matter provided by a tour of the display and subsequent workshops delivered an overview of current Daimler activities. The core information came from Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, and Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, with their spontaneously delivered presentations and commentary on the new vehicles, and insights into product and brand philosophy. “Mercedes-Benz is the most valuable premium car brand. A major factor in that success is we build cars that our customers love,” said Britta Seeger, referring to the sheer breadth of the vehicle presentations. Ola Källenius turned his attention to the electrification strategy for the next few years: “We will offer several electrified solutions for all mobility demands, and we plan to offer more than 10 purely electric models by 2025.”

The main course: three special-edition models

The main course served on the outside exhibition area in Geneva was three special-edition models from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG, on show for the first time: the SLC 300 (fuel consumption combined: 7.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 161 g/km)1 and the AMG S 65 (fuel consumption combined: 14.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 325 g/km)1, each as a Final Edition, as well as the SL 500 Grand Edition (fuel consumption combined: 9.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 223 g/km)1.

SOURCE: Daimler