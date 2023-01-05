Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC launch new partnership and “Superdackel” character at the CES 2023

Mercedes-Benz reinterprets the iconic “nodding dog” dashboard ornament together with SUPERPLASTIC, the global entertainment brand creating animated celebrities, digital entertainment and experiences

Mercedes-Benz is taking an exciting step into digital entertainment by joining forces with emerging entertainment brand, SUPERPLASTIC. Known for its universe of synthetic celebrities brought to life through original content on social media and “hyper-limited” toy and apparel drops, SUPERPLASTIC collaborates with a wide range of A-list musicians, artists and international brands. What at first seems like a counterintuitive mashup of two very different worlds is actually an unexpected and, simultaneously, perfect pairing of new and traditional, luxury and edge and the digital and physical worlds.

The two brands are coming together to launch their newly formed partnership at the CES 2023, which will include the introduction of an all-new character to the SUPERPLASTIC universe – Superdackel. He’s the SUPERPLASTIC reinvention and heroic alter ego of a beloved cultural icon, the “Wackeldackel”, the classic “nodding dog” ornament that’s graced the hearts and dashboards of generations of drivers around the globe.

Superdackel will be featured across social media starting on January 5. The highlight of the CES launch will be an animated short film starring Superdackel and SUPERPLASTIC main characters, Janky and Guggimon. The plot: Janky and Guggimon “borrow” a Mercedes-Benz from a dealer showroom late one night when they discover Wackeldackel in the car as they take off. The three then embark on a joyride through the moonlit streets of New York City, where they encounter drama, car chases and a magical space whale. Thanks to the influence of his new-found friends, the timid and staid Wackeldackel transforms into his new persona, Superdackel, as the night progresses.

Both brands have teamed up to create unexpected stories and experiences. Following an initial conversation about a potential collaboration, the two partners quickly realised the Wackeldackel was the perfect main character for their story. After all, people around the world love to personalise their cars and mobility experiences, and just like our cars, these are becoming ever more digital.

“Mercedes-Benz has reinvented and reinterpreted its brand and vehicles for a modern, digital era – so why shouldn’t the iconic Wackeldackel receive an update, too? We warmly welcome Superdackel to the Mercedes‑Benz family”.

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz AG

Paul Budnitz, SUPERPLASTIC Founder and CEO, says he’s just as thrilled about the collaboration.

“I’ve been a fanboy of the Wackeldackel forever, and actually had a classic version on the dashboard of my vintage Mercedes 230CE forever. So when Mercedes-Benz approached us about inviting him into the SUPERPLASTIC universe, the answer was an immediate YES”.

Paul Budnitz, SUPERPLASTIC Founder and CEO

Budnitz adds that “the Wackeldackel is a pop-culture and car-fanatic icon, and it’s been exciting to be able to reinvent him for a new era”. The opportunity to evolve a character like the Wackeldackel for a new generation has been an amazing experience for the SUPERPLASTIC team, notes Budnitz:

“We love forcing brands out of their protective shell. But Mercedes has been a fantastic collaborator, and this partnership has been very symbiotic. Janky, Guggimon and other animated celebrities in the SUPERPLASTIC universe get to cruise the world in the greatest luxury cars on earth, while introducing the new-and-improved Superdackel to millions of their fans”.

Paul Budnitz, SUPERPLASTIC Founder and CEO

Fetzer agrees that the SUPERPLASTIC partnership gives Mercedes-Benz the opportunity to explore new realms in the world of culture and entertainment.

“That includes delving into areas and genres that could be considered unconventional for our brand. The goal: to challenge expectations and interact with cultural pioneers and new audiences”.

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz AG

Fans of Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC alike will have the chance to meet the new Superdackel in real life: the Mercedes-Benz CES stand will feature a 2.5-metre (8.2-foot) Superdackel figure to give CES-goers an up-close experience of the new character and look – and get some social media-worthy pictures.

What’s next for Superdackel and his SUPERPLASTIC companions on the road ahead in 2023? Plenty.

“Stay tuned,” say Fetzer and Budnitz. “It’s going to be quite the road trip”!

Keep up with the further adventures of Superdackel, Janky and Guggimon here from January 5 onward.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz