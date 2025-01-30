Mercedes-Benz and SAP strengthen partnership with future-proof cloud integration

Partnership with SAP further enhances digital transformation at Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is taking the next significant step towards a future-proof IT infrastructure with the migration to “RISE with SAP”. The strategic partnership with SAP aims to accelerate the company’s digital transformation, fostering more innovation and flexibility. Following the contract signing in December 2024, the gradual implementation is now underway. Key SAP applications along the value chain are being moved to Amazon Web Services (AWS). In doing so, Mercedes-Benz uses AWS to further standardise and streamline the IT landscape.

“As tech frontrunners, the IT department at Mercedes-Benz implements a future-proof IT infrastructure to optimally connect people and technologies. With the migration to ‘RISE with SAP’ on AWS, we can make processes along the value chain leaner and more efficient. Radical standardisation and the integration with AI models further increase speed and create space for innovations.”

Katrin Lehmann, CIO of Mercedes-Benz AG

By combining the cloud strategy with future developments of the SAP landscape on S/4HANA, Mercedes-Benz benefits from continuous updates. This enables Mercedes-Benz to work more efficiently with the latest technologies, including AI, and accelerates many processes – from finance and controlling applications to logistics and after-sales. Additionally, customised services and tools from “RISE with SAP” will further automate and streamline business operations. The focus on AWS as the single cloud provider reduces complexity and makes the use of applications simpler and more secure. The introduction of “RISE with SAP” at Mercedes-Benz demonstrates how strategic partnerships and innovative technologies go hand-in-hand to enhance competitiveness.

“Mercedes-Benz is an outstanding example of how a clear cloud strategy not only optimises IT infrastructure but also drives comprehensive business transformation and serves as a foundation for innovation. ‘RISE with SAP’ provides access to continuous innovations in the cloud, specifically in artificial intelligence. This ensures the company remains at the forefront with agile solutions, even in times of change. We are proud to accompany Mercedes-Benz on this crucial journey.”

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery

“We have a long history of supporting Mercedes-Benz’s workloads in the cloud to help streamline processes, improve productivity, and reduce costs. Together with SAP, we’re helping Mercedes-Benz accelerate innovation with enhanced cloud performance, reliability, and security.”

Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager for Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS

About “RISE with SAP”

“RISE with SAP” is a Business Transformation as a Service offering that provides SAP software, including operations and infrastructure, as a complete package. It enables companies to migrate their SAP landscape to the cloud and benefit from the latest technologies and continuous innovations.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz