Mercedes-Benz A-Class and S-Class win at 2019 Carbuyer awards

Mercedes-Benz has won two awards at the 2019 Carbuyer awards. The new A-Class was named the ‘Best Small Luxury Car’, while the S-Class was named the ‘Best Luxury Car’.

The A-Class – which is the best-selling model for Mercedes-Benz in the UK –was praised for its interior comfort, innovative technology and low running costs, while the S-Class was praised for its generous amount of interior space and cutting-edge technology.

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief, Carbuyer, said: “Mercedes-Benz has reinvented its A-Class and redefined what we can expect from a small luxury car in today’s marketplace. Stunning interior design and infotainment technology set the class standard while the advanced engine range blends performance and efficiency to great effect.

The S-Class remains the kingpin of the luxury car segment thanks to its imperious refinement, opulent cabin and groundbreaking technology. It’s the car that other luxury vehicles strive to beat, but none have yet proven up to the challenge.”

The A-Class hatch is available with a choice of eight engines: A 180 d; A 180; A 200 d; A 200; A 220 d; A 220 (also available with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive), A 250 and A 35. Prices start at £23,075 for the A 180 SE. All A-Class models come as standard with twin seven-inch digital displays including a central touchscreen with MBUX multimedia system featuring ‘Hey Mercedes’ intelligent voice control.

The S-Class is available with a choice of five engines: S 350 d; S 400 d; S 450; S 500; and S 560 e L EQ Boost.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz