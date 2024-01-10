Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am launch immersive MBUX SOUND DRIVE experience at CES 2024

MBUX SOUND DRIVE is a fusion of cutting-edge technology and musical artistry, raising the Mercedes-AMG in-car entertainment experience to an even higher level

Mercedes-AMG announces the launch of their first of its kind, state of the art technology, MBUX SOUND DRIVE – an industry-first partnership with creative artist, innovator and entrepreneur, will.i.am, to deliver a ground-breaking interactive music experience. The technology uses software that allows the music to react to the way the car is being driven, creating a harmonious relationship between motion and melody. This turns the car into a virtual musical instrument, transforming an already exceptional Mercedes-AMG driving experience into an emotional, musical journey.

Utilizing a suite of sensors and advanced software, MBUX SOUND DRIVE interprets various driving dynamics – such as recuperation, acceleration, steering, and braking – and converts them into musical expressions, allowing the driver to ‘compose’ in real-time.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we want digital innovation to bring a smile to our customers’ faces through exciting new features that make a real difference to every journey. With MBUX SOUND DRIVE, AMG drivers are in control of the way their music sounds. It makes in-car entertainment much more immersive.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

“Imagine a world where your car can become an instrument creating musical journeys. MBUX SOUND DRIVE enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving. I’m excited to see how composers, producers, and songwriters will harness this to create new works and reimagine classics for motorist to drive to. MBUX SOUND DRIVE is not only a new frontier for music creation, but also opens up fresh, exciting and interactive listening experiences for drivers.”

will.i.am, Creative Artist, Innovator and Entrepreneur

From the studio to the streets – a unique sound experience on the road

The creation of MBUX SOUND DRIVE takes the long and successful brand partnership between Mercedes‑AMG and the multi-platinum rapper will.i.am into exciting new territory. As the project progressed, will.i.am fostered the idea of using his skills as a record producer to develop an interactive music experience for the car. The technology connects the car hardware with the music software through precise ‘in-car signals’ that enable the music to react to the driving characteristics in real-time. These pre-determined parameters range from acceleration and braking to energy recuperation and steering angle. The technology is also capable of syncing with other in-car ‘signals’. One example could be the windscreen rain sensors that provide soothing rhythms during inclement weather to reduce stress and enhance concentration.

Platform power – digital driving music for everyone

Providing an immersive sound experience is just one part of the story. The long-term goal with MBUX SOUND DRIVE is to turn the technology into an open music platform. As a result, artists from around the world could create tracks, representing any music genre, in a new immersive audio format using MBUX SOUND DRIVE studio software.

MBUX SOUND DRIVE rollout starts from mid-2024 and it will be available on Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with the second-generation MBUX system.[1] Existing Mercedes customers can access the MBUX Software Update via an over-the-air (OTA) update using the Update Wizard on their MBUX display or the Mercedes me app after receiving a notification that it is available in their region.

Dynamic demos at CES – immersive music on the road

To fully demonstrate the capabilities of MBUX SOUND DRIVE, Mercedes-AMG offers exclusive test drives at CES 2024. Visitors can head outside to the MBUX SOUND DRIVE stand at the Diamond Lot and book an experience in a Mercedes-AMG EQE or EQE SUV.

Talking tech – an extensive guide to the musical masterpiece

Mercedes-Benz is also offering media and visitors the opportunity to take part in an entertaining and informative discussion on this exciting technology. The topic will be presented by Mercedes-Benz CTO Markus Schäfer together with will.i.am, who will explain the creative vision, the science, and future plans. The presentation will take place on January 9 at 2:30 PM PST at the Mercedes-Benz booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth 4941).

[1] MBUX Entertainment Software Update (FUP5) is available over-the-air (OTA) for several vehicle models. The availability, scope, and pricing of the features depend on the respective market, the technical conditions of the vehicle model and the individual configurations and settings in the vehicle.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz