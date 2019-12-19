Megan Gillam named the director of Product Line Management for Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America has appointed Megan Gillam as the director of Product Line Management, a new position reporting to Hyundai Motor America COO Brian Smith. Gillam will act as the company’s chief vehicle advocate in the U.S., leading and directing a team of product line managers and advocating resources to support, promote, and strengthen all models for success and profitability. The new role is responsible for understanding the target customer, dealer engagement levels and segment marketplace dynamics for Hyundai vehicles. This includes identifying sales performance improvement areas in marketing, incentives, pricing, and product distribution. She started in the new role this week.

“In this new position, Megan is serving an important role in taking a holistic viewpoint of the business performance of our vehicles and identifying areas for growth,” said Brian Smith, COO, Hyundai Motor America. “Coming from within the Hyundai organization, she’ll be effective at collaborating and bringing closer together our marketing, sales and product planning strategies to ensure that we are offering the right mobility solutions to our customers. She’s proven herself to be an outstanding business strategist in her career and we are looking forward to the impact she will make.”

Gillam enters her new role from inside the Hyundai family, where she was previously the senior group manager of Product Strategy for Genesis Motor America. She joined Genesis Motor America in September 2018 and made significant contributions by leading Genesis’ corporate planning and strategic efforts, most notably the development and implementation of launch and lifecycle strategies for all Genesis models.

Prior to Genesis, Gillam was the lead strategist at Latcha+Associates, a marketing and production company, and held various senior brand management and strategy positions with Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Sales USA. She spent six years at Ford in several different areas and concluded her tenure there as the marketing and communications strategy manager for Lincoln, where she helped re-launch the brand. During her seven years at Toyota she had several roles, including serving as the long range planning manager responsible for industry forecasting, customer acquisition analysis and scenario planning.

Gillam has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan where she was the swim team captain and an NCAA Division I All-American, and an MBA from the esteemed University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America