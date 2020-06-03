Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #3: The Sprinter – 25 years of transportation: The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – 25 years of pioneering its segment

The third episode of the news format Meet Mercedes DIGITAL is all about the 25th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It is traveling back in time through the success story of the van whose predecessor was already on the road in 1955 and whose name became synonymous with the light commercial vehicle segment. Norbert Kunz, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs, present the large van’s development and the highlights of the current Sprinter generation which is once again setting new standards. “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #3: The Sprinter – 25 years of transportation” will be broadcast on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in a media special on the digital platform Mercedes me media at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital and will be available afterwards as video on demand.

In 1995, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter defined a vehicle segment and contributed to the transition to e-commerce: At a time when hardly anyone could have imagined the dimension of online commerce we have today, the brand from Stuttgart presented a state-of-the-art van, perfect for the soon-to-come logistical challenges. Since its introduction, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been the pioneer in its vehicle class. It has repeatedly set new standards – especially in terms of safety, ergonomics, efficiency and comfort. As an example, Mercedes-Benz was the first van manufacturer to introduce the anti-lock braking system ABS already in 1995, the Electronic Stability Program ESP in 2002, and the Automatic Crosswind Assist in 2013. The current Sprinter generation offers new possibilities for fleet management with Mercedes PRO services and the MBUX multimedia system, and the all-electric Sprinter allows for local emission-free transport.

The new series Meet Mercedes DIGITAL is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. Similar to a news program, it regularly presents a current topic, illuminates background stories and lets experts have their say. The hosted episodes feature talks in a studio setting and reports from production plants or test tracks. In addition, in-depth information on each topic is available for download in the form of videos, graphics, press releases and pictures.

