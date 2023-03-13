McLaren Automotive welcomes three new highly experienced industry professionals to its executive management team

McLaren Automotive today announces the appointment of three new senior leaders to its executive management board, each bringing a wealth of international automotive industry skills and experience

Jorg Laser has joined the company in the role of Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). Mr Laser, who brings considerable experience in purchasing, logistics and supplier quality in the global automotive industry, has previously worked at General Motors, MAN Trucks, Autoliv and, most recently, at WayRay AG.

Emmanuele Raveglia has taken up the role of Vehicle Line Executive Director. Mr Raveglia joins McLaren from Ferrari where he was Vehicle Line Director on supercars including F8 Tributo, 488 PISTA, and the Purosangue sports lifestyle vehicles.

Charles Sanderson returns to McLaren in the role of Chief Technical Officer. Mr Sanderson had previously led software development at McLaren Automotive before working at Rivian as Platform Chief Engineer. Mr Sanderson will now spearhead McLaren Automotive’s new technology roadmap and product innovation strategy.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of three such capable and experienced industry professionals. All three individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience which will be invaluable in the successful delivery of our Future of Performance strategy. Their varied backgrounds will also enhance our culture of international diversity and innovative fresh thinking.” Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

