McLaren Applied brings next-generation connectivity to moving vehicle applications with new ‘Halo 300’ 5G intelligent edge antenna

Formula 1-derived software capability coupled with first-of-its-kind 5G edge antenna hardware allows for revolutionary connectivity and performance

McLaren Applied has announced the development of its revolutionary 5G intelligent edge antenna technology for a wide range of moving vehicle applications. Thanks to a smaller, lighter, yet equally durable design, the substantial benefits of the game-changing connectivity solution for rail are now available to a broad spectrum of operators and industries.

While existing connectivity solutions require complex installation, bulky additional hardware and a steady signal to function, McLaren Applied’s Halo 300 offers not only increased performance but lower cost and complexity as well. Installation and maintenance considerations are greatly reduced with dual modems built in, fewer cables and no need for a separate router or access point. High quality hardware, including industry-leading Huber+Suhner antenna componentry, and reliable software proven over hundreds of races in the world’s most demanding racing series, ensures the technology is real-world ready.

Arriving on the cusp of an exciting revolution in connectivity, the technology offers the flexibility and future-proofing necessary to take advantage of near-term developments in autonomous travel, software defined vehicles and the Internet of Things. With edge computing, integrated eSIMs, the built-in power to support additional applications and a CANBUS interface, Halo 300 provides a connection not just to a fast and reliable data network, but to an exciting future of untold possibilities as well.

The combination of 5G edge computing antenna and unique connectivity software opens a new realm of opportunities when it comes to cost savings, too. ‘Virtualising’ applications reduces the need for extra hardware onboard vehicles, unlocking new use cases with the power of 5G.

Originally developed for the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1, McLaren Applied’s patented Fleet Connect software is already deployed on fleets around the world to facilitate seamless high-speed passenger WiFi connections, as well as operator uplinks for operational, infrastructure and safety purposes. Splitting data across networks in real time and reassembling it in the cloud en route to its destination, Fleet Connect increases bandwidth and data throughput, reduces blackspots while providing a consistent connectivity stream.

Moving vehicle applications, from mass transit to mining, could find remarkable time and cost savings in the provision of a reliable uplink for real-time remote monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, fleet optimisation, tracking and freight management. A dependable high-bandwidth WiFi connection could, meanwhile, enable bus, light rail, tram or boat passengers to enjoy more comfortable, productive journeys.

Mark Halliday, Head of Product and Programmes at McLaren Applied, said: “The availability of Halo 300, our 5G intelligent edge antenna technology, and our proprietary Fleet Connect software, in such a compact and convenient package is truly exciting. Already proven in applications from racing to rail, its potential benefits in other moving vehicle applications are almost limitless.

“From offering invaluable insight into energy efficiency, scheduling and maintenance for operators, to improving passenger experience through the provision of seamless WiFi connectivity, its current benefits are clear. As we move forward into a new era of autonomy, connected vehicles and AI, an intelligent real-time and reliable data connection will enable transformative advances in the use of vehicles of all kinds, and McLaren Applied’s Halo 300 is the first step on that journey.”

SOURCE: McLaren Applied