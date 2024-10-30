Mazda production and sales results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown September 2024 Apr – Sep 2024 Jan – Sep 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 65,047 -18.8 375,643 -5.9 558,969 -10.2 Total 65,047 -18.8 375,643 -5.9 558,969 -10.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,244 +0.4 226,952 +17.1 335,277 +13.1 Total 39,244 +0.4 226,952 +17.1 335,277 +13.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 104,291 -12.5 602,595 +1.6 894,246 -2.7 Total 104,291 -12.5 602,595 +1.6 894,246 -2.7

1. Domestic Production

(1) September 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2024 decreased 18.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in September 2024]

CX-5: 21,133 units (down 40.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 10,704 units (up 25.0%) CX-90: 7,296 units (down 14.9%)

(2) April through September 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 5.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2024]

CX-5: 141,007 units (down 19.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 53,009 units (up 6.7%) CX-90: 50,331 units (up 42.0%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) September 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2024 increased 0.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in September 2024]

CX-30: 11,527 units (down 2.6% year on year) CX-50: 9,985 units (up 21.9%) MAZDA3: 5,276 units (down 55.5%)

(2) April through September 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 17.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2024]

CX-30: 64,436 units (up 0.2% year on year) CX-50: 58,866 units (up 50.1%) MAZDA3: 32,646 units (down 21.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown September 2024 Apr – Sep 2024 Jan – Sep 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,617 +14.0 59,304 -21.9 95,947 -26.1 Commercial Vehicles 923 -7.3 4,850 -17.9 7,674 -17.4 Registration Total 9,973 +14.5 46,586 -27.0 74,689 -33.0 Micro-mini Total 3,567 +6.5 17,568 -2.8 28,932 +4.9 Total 13,540 +12.3 64,154 -21.6 103,621 -25.5

(1) September 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2024 increased 12.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in September 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,354 units (up 53.3% year on year) CX-5: 2,252 units (up 51.1%) CX-30: 1,467 units (up 264.9%)

(2) April through September 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 21.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.7 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2024]

MAZDA2: 12,031 units (up 22.8% year on year) CX-5: 9,619 units (down 21.4%) CX-30: 6,702 units (down 4.3%)

III. Exports

Breakdown September 2024 Apr – Sep 2024 Jan – Sep 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 54,988 -15.4 334,553 -2.1 487,949 -6.5 North America 21,985 -6.9 151,152 +13.0 210,401 +0.1 Europe 9,926 -38.7 58,950 -36.5 107,451 -19.2 Oceania 6,296 -3.2 34,462 -3.9 47,417 -7.5 Others 16,781 -10.4 89,989 +13.8 122,680 -3.9 Total 54,988 -15.4 334,553 -2.1 487,949 -6.5

(1) September 2024

Mazda’s export volume in September 2024 decreased 15.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in September 2024]

CX-5: 19,047 units (down 38.0% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,720 units (up 48.1%) CX-90: 8,306 units (up 13.1%)

(2) April through September 2024

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2024]

CX-5: 135,974 units (down 16.7% year on year) CX-90: 50,103 units (up 45.8%) MAZDA3: 49,165 units (up 13.8%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown September 2024 Apr – Sep 2024 Jan – Sep 2024 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 13,540 +12.3 64,154 -21.6 103,621 -25.5 U.S.A 29,840 +6.5 213,345 +15.8 313,449 +15.0 China 6,425 -33.1 34,424 -23.9 58,139 +1.5 Europe 17,158 -15.2 88,591 -1.3 134,540 -5.2 Others 40,324 +8.6 229,513 +6.6 331,359 +3.4 Overseas Sales 93,747 -1.3 565,873 +5.8 837,487 +5.7 Total 107,287 +0.2 630,027 +2.2 941,108 +1.0

(1) September 2024

Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2024 increased 0.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in September 2024]

CX-5: 29,373 units (up 7.2% year on year) CX-30: 18,362 units (down 2.1%) MAZDA3: 12,395 units (down 34.1%)

(2) April through September 2024

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2024]

CX-5: 176,597 units (up 1.3% year on year) CX-30: 113,133 units (up 13.3%) MAZDA3: 80,824 units (down 9.7%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda