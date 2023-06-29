Mazda production and sales results for May 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown May 2023 Jan – May 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 51,040 +47.3 347,215 +34.2 Total 51,040 +47.3 347,215 +34.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 30,577 +29.1 163,756 +26.5 Total 30,577 +29.1 163,756 +26.5 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 81,617 +39.9 510,971 +31.7 Total 81,617 +39.9 510,971 +31.7

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2023 increased 47.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2023]

CX-5: 22,409 units (up 32.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,683 units (up 171.3%) CX-30: 5,463 units (up 11.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2023 increased 29.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2023]

CX-30: 10,799 units (up 40.3% year on year) CX-50: 7,437 units (up 342.4%) MAZDA2: 4,382 units (up 18.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown May 2023 Jan – May 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 10,818 +119.2 78,312 +24.9 Commercial Vehicles 942 +34.6 5,338 +12.6 Registration Total 8,969 +168.4 68,484 +25.1 Micro-mini Total 2,791 +21.7 15,166 +19.5 Total 11,760 +108.7 83,650 +24.0

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2023 increased 108.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.6% total market share (up 1.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2023]

CX-5: 1,924 units (up 136.7% year on year) MAZDA2: 1,433 units (up 69.0%) CX-30: 1,358 units (up 392.0%)

III. Exports

Breakdown May 2023 Jan – May 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 37,949 +74.3 280,144 +36.2 North America 12,631 +45.9 117,747 +27.8 Europe 13,553 +178.2 67,007 +90.0 Oceania 3,429 -2.1 24,346 -18.8 Others 8,336 +75.8 71,044 +46.9 Total 37,949 +74.3 280,144 +36.2

Mazda’s export volume in May 2023 increased 74.3% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2023]

CX-5: 18,535 units (up 64.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 5,763 units (up 209.7%) CX-30: 3,102 units (up 32.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown May 2023 Jan – May 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 11,760 +108.7 83,650 +24.0 U.S.A 33,262 +117.2 153,997 +20.6 China 7,786 -6.0 24,442 -50.5 Europe 13,949 +49.1 78,309 +23.8 Others 39,226 +23.1 174,296 +1.4 Overseas Sales 94,223 +45.4 431,044 +4.5 Total 105,983 +50.4 514,694 +7.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2023 increased 50.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Japan, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2023]

CX-5: 30,321 units (up 41.7% year on year) CX-30: 17,038 units (up 37.6%) MAZDA3: 12,824 units (up 12.9%)

Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes. * All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda