Mazda production and sales results for May 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownMay 2023Jan – May 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles51,040+47.3347,215+34.2
Total51,040+47.3347,215+34.2
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles30,577+29.1163,756+26.5
Total30,577+29.1163,756+26.5
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles81,617+39.9510,971+31.7
Total81,617+39.9510,971+31.7

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2023 increased 47.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2023]

CX-5:22,409 units(up 32.8% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,683 units(up 171.3%)
CX-30:5,463 units(up 11.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2023 increased 29.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2023]

CX-30:10,799 units(up 40.3% year on year)
CX-50:7,437 units(up 342.4%)
MAZDA2:4,382 units(up 18.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownMay 2023Jan – May 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles10,818+119.278,312+24.9
Commercial Vehicles942+34.65,338+12.6
Registration Total8,969+168.468,484+25.1
Micro-mini Total2,791+21.715,166+19.5
Total11,760+108.783,650+24.0

 

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2023 increased 108.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.6% total market share (up 1.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2023]

CX-5:1,924 units(up 136.7% year on year)
MAZDA2:1,433 units(up 69.0%)
CX-30:1,358 units(up 392.0%)

III. Exports

BreakdownMay 2023Jan – May 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles37,949+74.3280,144+36.2
North America12,631+45.9117,747+27.8
Europe13,553+178.267,007+90.0
Oceania3,429-2.124,346-18.8
Others8,336+75.871,044+46.9
Total37,949+74.3280,144+36.2

 

Mazda’s export volume in May 2023 increased 74.3% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2023]

CX-5:18,535 units(up 64.4% year on year)
MAZDA3:5,763 units(up 209.7%)
CX-30:3,102 units(up 32.0%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownMay 2023Jan – May 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales11,760+108.783,650+24.0
U.S.A33,262+117.2153,997+20.6
China7,786-6.024,442-50.5
Europe13,949+49.178,309+23.8
Others39,226+23.1174,296+1.4
Overseas Sales94,223+45.4431,044+4.5
Total105,983+50.4514,694+7.3

 

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2023 increased 50.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Japan, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2023]

CX-5:30,321 units(up 41.7% year on year)
CX-30:17,038 units(up 37.6%)
MAZDA3:12,824 units(up 12.9%)
  • * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
  • * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
  • * All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here