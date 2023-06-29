Mazda production and sales results for May 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|May 2023
|Jan – May 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|51,040
|+47.3
|347,215
|+34.2
|Total
|51,040
|+47.3
|347,215
|+34.2
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|30,577
|+29.1
|163,756
|+26.5
|Total
|30,577
|+29.1
|163,756
|+26.5
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|81,617
|+39.9
|510,971
|+31.7
|Total
|81,617
|+39.9
|510,971
|+31.7
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2023 increased 47.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in May 2023]
|CX-5:
|22,409 units
|(up 32.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|6,683 units
|(up 171.3%)
|CX-30:
|5,463 units
|(up 11.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2023 increased 29.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in May 2023]
|CX-30:
|10,799 units
|(up 40.3% year on year)
|CX-50:
|7,437 units
|(up 342.4%)
|MAZDA2:
|4,382 units
|(up 18.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2023
|Jan – May 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,818
|+119.2
|78,312
|+24.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|942
|+34.6
|5,338
|+12.6
|Registration Total
|8,969
|+168.4
|68,484
|+25.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,791
|+21.7
|15,166
|+19.5
|Total
|11,760
|+108.7
|83,650
|+24.0
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2023 increased 108.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.6% total market share (up 1.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in May 2023]
|CX-5:
|1,924 units
|(up 136.7% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|1,433 units
|(up 69.0%)
|CX-30:
|1,358 units
|(up 392.0%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|May 2023
|Jan – May 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|37,949
|+74.3
|280,144
|+36.2
|North America
|12,631
|+45.9
|117,747
|+27.8
|Europe
|13,553
|+178.2
|67,007
|+90.0
|Oceania
|3,429
|-2.1
|24,346
|-18.8
|Others
|8,336
|+75.8
|71,044
|+46.9
|Total
|37,949
|+74.3
|280,144
|+36.2
Mazda’s export volume in May 2023 increased 74.3% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in May 2023]
|CX-5:
|18,535 units
|(up 64.4% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|5,763 units
|(up 209.7%)
|CX-30:
|3,102 units
|(up 32.0%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2023
|Jan – May 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|11,760
|+108.7
|83,650
|+24.0
|U.S.A
|33,262
|+117.2
|153,997
|+20.6
|China
|7,786
|-6.0
|24,442
|-50.5
|Europe
|13,949
|+49.1
|78,309
|+23.8
|Others
|39,226
|+23.1
|174,296
|+1.4
|Overseas Sales
|94,223
|+45.4
|431,044
|+4.5
|Total
|105,983
|+50.4
|514,694
|+7.3
Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2023 increased 50.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Japan, Europe, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in May 2023]
|CX-5:
|30,321 units
|(up 41.7% year on year)
|CX-30:
|17,038 units
|(up 37.6%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,824 units
|(up 12.9%)
- * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- * All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda