Mazda production and sales results for May 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown May 2020 Jan – May 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 13,053 -84.2 252,688 -42.1 Commercial Vehicles 642 -31.5 5,160 +15.1 Total 13,695 -83.6 257,848 -41.5 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 27,237 -11.3 150,129 -13.4 Commercial Vehicles 2,428 -18.5 9,626 -32.8 Total 29,665 -12.0 159,755 -14.8 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 40,290 -64.4 402,817 -33.9 Commercial Vehicles 3,070 -21.6 14,786 -21.4 Total 43,360 -62.9 417,603 -33.5

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2020 decreased 83.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2020] CX-3: 2,506 units (down 74.7% year on year)CX-30: 2,425 unitsCX-5: 2,210 units (down 94.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2020 decreased 12.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown May 2020 Jan – May 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 6,038 -51.0 70,428 -12.6 Commercial Vehicles 1,006 -44.5 8,455 -11.0 Registration Total 5,933 -46.3 64,303 -11.8 Micro-mini Total 1,111 -64.2 14,580 -15.3 Total 7,044 -50.2 78,883 -12.5

[Overseas production of key models in May 2020] MAZDA3: 7,735 units (up 21.5% year on year)MAZDA6: 6,445 units (up 107.2%)CX-30: 4,597 units

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2020 decreased 50.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.4 points).

III. Exports

Breakdown May 2020 Jan – May 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 8,830 -86.4 192,049 -46.7 North America 1,964 -93.3 73,581 -49.1 Europe 5,536 -57.2 47,977 -53.3 Oceania 422 -92.2 17,970 -33.7 Others 908 -94.7 52,521 -38.7 Total 8,830 -86.4 192,049 -46.7

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2020] MAZDA2: 1,508 units (down 44.7% year on year)CX-30: 959 unitsMAZDA3: 847 units (down 60.5%)

Mazda’s export volume in May 2020 decreased 86.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown May 2020 Jan – May 2020 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 7,044 -50.2 78,883 -12.5 U.S.A 24,933 -1.0 103,543 -10.5 China 22,886 +31.6 76,328 -12.0 Europe 8,958 -59.8 57,921 -50.2 Others 21,663 -48.2 132,244 -38.1 Overseas Sales 78,440 -26.5 370,036 -30.5 Total 85,484 -29.2 448,919 -27.9

[Exports of key models in May 2020] CX-5: 4,117 units (down 86.9% year on year)CX-30: 1,242 unitsMAZDA3: 934 units (down 91.8%)

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2020 decreased 29.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2020] CX-5: 24,628 units (down 35.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 18,238 units (down 33.2%)CX-30: 10,460 units

