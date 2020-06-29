Mazda production and sales results for May 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2020 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|May 2020
|Jan – May 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|13,053
|-84.2
|252,688
|-42.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|642
|-31.5
|5,160
|+15.1
|Total
|13,695
|-83.6
|257,848
|-41.5
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|27,237
|-11.3
|150,129
|-13.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,428
|-18.5
|9,626
|-32.8
|Total
|29,665
|-12.0
|159,755
|-14.8
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|40,290
|-64.4
|402,817
|-33.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|3,070
|-21.6
|14,786
|-21.4
|Total
|43,360
|-62.9
|417,603
|-33.5
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2020 decreased 83.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in May 2020] CX-3: 2,506 units (down 74.7% year on year)
CX-30: 2,425 units
CX-5: 2,210 units (down 94.1%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2020 decreased 12.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in May 2020] MAZDA3: 7,735 units (up 21.5% year on year)
MAZDA6: 6,445 units (up 107.2%)
CX-30: 4,597 units
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2020
|Jan – May 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|6,038
|-51.0
|70,428
|-12.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,006
|-44.5
|8,455
|-11.0
|Registration Total
|5,933
|-46.3
|64,303
|-11.8
|Micro-mini Total
|1,111
|-64.2
|14,580
|-15.3
|Total
|7,044
|-50.2
|78,883
|-12.5
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2020 decreased 50.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.4 points).[Domestic sales of key models in May 2020] MAZDA2: 1,508 units (down 44.7% year on year)
CX-30: 959 units
MAZDA3: 847 units (down 60.5%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|May 2020
|Jan – May 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|8,830
|-86.4
|192,049
|-46.7
|North America
|1,964
|-93.3
|73,581
|-49.1
|Europe
|5,536
|-57.2
|47,977
|-53.3
|Oceania
|422
|-92.2
|17,970
|-33.7
|Others
|908
|-94.7
|52,521
|-38.7
|Total
|8,830
|-86.4
|192,049
|-46.7
Mazda’s export volume in May 2020 decreased 86.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in May 2020] CX-5: 4,117 units (down 86.9% year on year)
CX-30: 1,242 units
MAZDA3: 934 units (down 91.8%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2020
|Jan – May 2020
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|7,044
|-50.2
|78,883
|-12.5
|U.S.A
|24,933
|-1.0
|103,543
|-10.5
|China
|22,886
|+31.6
|76,328
|-12.0
|Europe
|8,958
|-59.8
|57,921
|-50.2
|Others
|21,663
|-48.2
|132,244
|-38.1
|Overseas Sales
|78,440
|-26.5
|370,036
|-30.5
|Total
|85,484
|-29.2
|448,919
|-27.9
Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2020 decreased 29.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in May 2020] CX-5: 24,628 units (down 35.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 18,238 units (down 33.2%)
CX-30: 10,460 units
