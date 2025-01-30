Mazda production and sales results for December 2024 and for January through December 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2024 and for January through December 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2024 and for January through December 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown December 2024 Jan – Dec 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Domestic production Passenger Vehicles 62,348 -6.5 749,428 -10.7 Total 62,348 -6.5 749,428 -10.7 Overseas production Passenger Vehicles 28,165 -20.9 451,621 +9.0 Total 28,165 -20.9 451,621 +9.0 Global production Passenger Vehicles 90,513 -11.5 1,201,049 -4.2 Total 90,513 -11.5 1,201,049 -4.2

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2024 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in December 2024]

CX-5: 24,983 units (down 24.5% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,944 units (up 16.4%) CX-90: 5,838 units (up 82.4%)

(2) January through December 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2024 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2024]

CX-5: 297,343 units (down 18.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 104,682 units (up 2.9%) CX-30: 86,461 units (down 2.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) December 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2024 decreased 20.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in December 2024]

CX-30: 8,980 units (down 15.5% year on year) CX-50: 8,138 units (up 24.6%) CX-5: 4,400 units (up 11.5%)

(2) January through December 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2024]

CX-30: 140,359 units (down 0.9% year on year) CX-50: 113,186 units (up 56.5%) MAZDA3: 69,393 units (down 25.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown December 2024 Jan – Dec 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 10,043 +3.3 131,837 -20.5 Commercial Vehicles 684 -21.6 10,109 -16.0 Registration Total 7,692 -11.8 103,932 -27.1 Micro-mini Total 3,035 +62.1 38,014 +7.7 Total 10,727 +1.3 141,946 -20.2

(1) December 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2024 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.5% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.1 points) and a 3.3% total market share (up 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in December 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,778 units (up 12.4% year on year) CX-5: 1,396 units (down 21.1%) CX-80: 1,201 units

(2) January through December 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2024 decreased 20.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.5 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2024]

MAZDA2: 21,656 units (up 4.7% year on year) CX-5: 19,421 units (down 24.4%) CX-30: 13,711 units (down 23.9%)

III. Exports

Breakdown December 2024 Jan – Dec 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 59,628 -11.0 656,977 -8.3 North America 27,419 -15.6 280,297 -5.0 Europe 13,789 -24.3 143,744 -24.8 Oceania 5,380 +6.6 63,788 -6.0 Others 13,040 +15.7 169,148 +4.2 Total 59,628 -11.0 656,977 -8.3

(1) December 2024

Mazda’s export volume in December 2024 decreased 11.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in December 2024]