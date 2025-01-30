Mazda production and sales results for December 2024 and for January through December 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2024 and for January through December 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|December 2024
|Jan – Dec 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Domestic production
|Passenger Vehicles
|62,348
|-6.5
|749,428
|-10.7
|Total
|62,348
|-6.5
|749,428
|-10.7
|Overseas production
|Passenger Vehicles
|28,165
|-20.9
|451,621
|+9.0
|Total
|28,165
|-20.9
|451,621
|+9.0
|Global production
|Passenger Vehicles
|90,513
|-11.5
|1,201,049
|-4.2
|Total
|90,513
|-11.5
|1,201,049
|-4.2
1. Domestic Production
(1) December 2024
Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2024 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in December 2024]
|CX-5:
|24,983 units
|(down 24.5% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,944 units
|(up 16.4%)
|CX-90:
|5,838 units
|(up 82.4%)
(2) January through December 2024
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2024 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2024]
|CX-5:
|297,343 units
|(down 18.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|104,682 units
|(up 2.9%)
|CX-30:
|86,461 units
|(down 2.1%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) December 2024
Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2024 decreased 20.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in December 2024]
|CX-30:
|8,980 units
|(down 15.5% year on year)
|CX-50:
|8,138 units
|(up 24.6%)
|CX-5:
|4,400 units
|(up 11.5%)
(2) January through December 2024
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2024]
|CX-30:
|140,359 units
|(down 0.9% year on year)
|CX-50:
|113,186 units
|(up 56.5%)
|MAZDA3:
|69,393 units
|(down 25.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|December 2024
|Jan – Dec 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|10,043
|+3.3
|131,837
|-20.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|684
|-21.6
|10,109
|-16.0
|Registration Total
|7,692
|-11.8
|103,932
|-27.1
|Micro-mini Total
|3,035
|+62.1
|38,014
|+7.7
|Total
|10,727
|+1.3
|141,946
|-20.2
(1) December 2024
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2024 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.5% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.1 points) and a 3.3% total market share (up 0.4 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in December 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|1,778 units
|(up 12.4% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,396 units
|(down 21.1%)
|CX-80:
|1,201 units
(2) January through December 2024
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2024 decreased 20.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.5 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|21,656 units
|(up 4.7% year on year)
|CX-5:
|19,421 units
|(down 24.4%)
|CX-30:
|13,711 units
|(down 23.9%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|December 2024
|Jan – Dec 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|59,628
|-11.0
|656,977
|-8.3
|North America
|27,419
|-15.6
|280,297
|-5.0
|Europe
|13,789
|-24.3
|143,744
|-24.8
|Oceania
|5,380
|+6.6
|63,788
|-6.0
|Others
|13,040
|+15.7
|169,148
|+4.2
|Total
|59,628
|-11.0
|656,977
|-8.3
(1) December 2024
Mazda’s export volume in December 2024 decreased 11.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and Europe.
[Exports of key models in December 2024]
|CX-5:
|23,704 units
|(down 36.1% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,362 units
|(up 11.6%)
|CX-90:
|6,551 units
|(up 56.6%)
(2) January through December 2024
Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through December 2024 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2024]
|CX-5:
|279,812 units
|(down 18.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|93,175 units
|(up 5.6%)
|CX-90:
|78,982 units
|(up 37.5%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|December 2024
|Jan – Dec 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|10,727
|+1.3
|141,946
|-20.2
|U.S.A
|40,201
|+1.7
|424,379
|+16.8
|China
|8,051
|-15.5
|81,743
|-3.8
|Europe
|15,767
|+4.9
|175,665
|-5.9
|Others
|37,219
|+7.4
|453,845
|+5.1
|Overseas Sales
|101,238
|+2.5
|1,135,632
|+6.4
|Total
|111,965
|+2.4
|1,277,578
|+2.6
(1) December 2024
Mazda’s global sales volume in December 2024 increased 2.4% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, the U.S., and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in December 2024]
|CX-5:
|28,317 units
|(down 24.6% year on year)
|CX-30:
|20,630 units
|(up 33.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|14,219 units
|(down 11.3%)
(2) January through December 2024
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through December 2024 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from January through December 2024]
|CX-5:
|345,209 units
|(down 2.7% year on year)
|CX-30:
|234,295 units
|(up 16.7%)
|MAZDA3:
|173,719 units
|(down 2.8%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. Any update after that is reflected.
