Mazda production and sales results for August 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 46,865 -14.0 493,922 -8.9
Total 46,865 -14.0 493,922 -8.9
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,327 +18.8 296,033 +15.0
Total 39,327 +18.8 296,033 +15.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,192 -1.6 789,955 -1.2
Total 86,192 -1.6 789,955 -1.2

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2024 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 14,220 units (down 39.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,748 units (up 43.9%)
CX-90: 6,406 units (down 0.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2024 increased 18.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2024]

CX-50: 11,145 units (up 52.8% year on year)
CX-30: 10,570 units (up 3.5%)
MAZDA2: 6,219 units (up 94.2%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,185 -19.6 83,324 -29.8
Commercial Vehicles 788 -3.1 6,751 -18.6
Registration Total 7,292 -21.5 64,712 -37.1
Micro-mini Total 2,681 -9.0 25,363 +4.7
Total 9,973 -18.5 90,075 -29.1

 

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2024 decreased 18.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,753 units (up 17.6% year on year)
CX-5: 1,709 units (down 19.4%)
CX-30: 1,170 units (down 10.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 49,370 -15.3 432,961 -5.3
North America 20,190 -12.2 188,416 +1.0
Europe 9,613 -45.5 97,525 -16.6
Oceania 3,477 -49.9 41,121 -8.1
Others 16,090 +51.1 105,899 -2.8
Total 49,370 -15.3 432,961 -5.3

Mazda’s export volume in August 2024 decreased 15.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 18,657 units (down 27.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,668 units (up 31.5%)
CX-90: 6,519 units (down 11.6%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 9,973 -18.5 90,075 -29.1
U.S.A 41,259 +36.7 283,609 +16.0
China 5,210 -35.6 51,714 +8.5
Europe 10,208 -16.9 117,361 -3.6
Others 41,181 +13.6 291,032 +2.7
Overseas Sales 97,858 +12.8 743,716 +6.6
Total 107,831 +8.9 833,791 +1.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 30,881 units (up 6.1% year on year)
CX-30: 18,666 units (up 16.3%)
MAZDA3: 13,158 units (down 19.5%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

