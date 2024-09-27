Mazda production and sales results for August 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 46,865 -14.0 493,922 -8.9 Total 46,865 -14.0 493,922 -8.9 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,327 +18.8 296,033 +15.0 Total 39,327 +18.8 296,033 +15.0 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 86,192 -1.6 789,955 -1.2 Total 86,192 -1.6 789,955 -1.2

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2024 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 14,220 units (down 39.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,748 units (up 43.9%) CX-90: 6,406 units (down 0.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2024 increased 18.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2024]

CX-50: 11,145 units (up 52.8% year on year) CX-30: 10,570 units (up 3.5%) MAZDA2: 6,219 units (up 94.2%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,185 -19.6 83,324 -29.8 Commercial Vehicles 788 -3.1 6,751 -18.6 Registration Total 7,292 -21.5 64,712 -37.1 Micro-mini Total 2,681 -9.0 25,363 +4.7 Total 9,973 -18.5 90,075 -29.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2024 decreased 18.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,753 units (up 17.6% year on year) CX-5: 1,709 units (down 19.4%) CX-30: 1,170 units (down 10.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 49,370 -15.3 432,961 -5.3 North America 20,190 -12.2 188,416 +1.0 Europe 9,613 -45.5 97,525 -16.6 Oceania 3,477 -49.9 41,121 -8.1 Others 16,090 +51.1 105,899 -2.8 Total 49,370 -15.3 432,961 -5.3

Mazda’s export volume in August 2024 decreased 15.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 18,657 units (down 27.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,668 units (up 31.5%) CX-90: 6,519 units (down 11.6%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 9,973 -18.5 90,075 -29.1 U.S.A 41,259 +36.7 283,609 +16.0 China 5,210 -35.6 51,714 +8.5 Europe 10,208 -16.9 117,361 -3.6 Others 41,181 +13.6 291,032 +2.7 Overseas Sales 97,858 +12.8 743,716 +6.6 Total 107,831 +8.9 833,791 +1.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in August 2024]

CX-5: 30,881 units (up 6.1% year on year) CX-30: 18,666 units (up 16.3%) MAZDA3: 13,158 units (down 19.5%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda