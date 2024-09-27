Mazda production and sales results for August 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for August 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Aug 2024
|Jan – Aug 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|46,865
|-14.0
|493,922
|-8.9
|Total
|46,865
|-14.0
|493,922
|-8.9
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,327
|+18.8
|296,033
|+15.0
|Total
|39,327
|+18.8
|296,033
|+15.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|86,192
|-1.6
|789,955
|-1.2
|Total
|86,192
|-1.6
|789,955
|-1.2
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in August 2024 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in August 2024]
|CX-5:
|14,220 units
|(down 39.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|7,748 units
|(up 43.9%)
|CX-90:
|6,406 units
|(down 0.0%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in August 2024 increased 18.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in August 2024]
|CX-50:
|11,145 units
|(up 52.8% year on year)
|CX-30:
|10,570 units
|(up 3.5%)
|MAZDA2:
|6,219 units
|(up 94.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|Aug 2024
|Jan – Aug 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,185
|-19.6
|83,324
|-29.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|788
|-3.1
|6,751
|-18.6
|Registration Total
|7,292
|-21.5
|64,712
|-37.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,681
|-9.0
|25,363
|+4.7
|Total
|9,973
|-18.5
|90,075
|-29.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in August 2024 decreased 18.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.6 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in August 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|1,753 units
|(up 17.6% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,709 units
|(down 19.4%)
|CX-30:
|1,170 units
|(down 10.1%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Aug 2024
|Jan – Aug 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|49,370
|-15.3
|432,961
|-5.3
|North America
|20,190
|-12.2
|188,416
|+1.0
|Europe
|9,613
|-45.5
|97,525
|-16.6
|Oceania
|3,477
|-49.9
|41,121
|-8.1
|Others
|16,090
|+51.1
|105,899
|-2.8
|Total
|49,370
|-15.3
|432,961
|-5.3
Mazda’s export volume in August 2024 decreased 15.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in August 2024]
|CX-5:
|18,657 units
|(down 27.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,668 units
|(up 31.5%)
|CX-90:
|6,519 units
|(down 11.6%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Aug 2024
|Jan – Aug 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|9,973
|-18.5
|90,075
|-29.1
|U.S.A
|41,259
|+36.7
|283,609
|+16.0
|China
|5,210
|-35.6
|51,714
|+8.5
|Europe
|10,208
|-16.9
|117,361
|-3.6
|Others
|41,181
|+13.6
|291,032
|+2.7
|Overseas Sales
|97,858
|+12.8
|743,716
|+6.6
|Total
|107,831
|+8.9
|833,791
|+1.1
Mazda’s global sales volume in August 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in August 2024]
|CX-5:
|30,881 units
|(up 6.1% year on year)
|CX-30:
|18,666 units
|(up 16.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|13,158 units
|(down 19.5%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda