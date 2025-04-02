Denis Güven will become new CEO and President Mercedes-Benz do Brasil and Latin America

Denis Güven, currently Head of Product and Strategy at Daimler Truck Asia in Tokyo, Japan, will become the new Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda. responsible for the Latin America region of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses

Denis Güven (42), currently Head of Product and Strategy at Daimler Truck Asia in Tokyo, Japan, will become the new Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda. responsible for the Latin America region of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses, with a planned start date in August 2025. He will succeed Achim Puchert who became Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG as CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks on December 1, 2024.

Achim Puchert, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Denis Güven is a reflected and modern leader, passionate to drive change. He is an internationally experienced manager who places great importance on empowerment in shaping strong diverse teams with a clear focus on customers. He has demonstrated his strategic skills, especially on the product side, throughout his career and most recently in his role as Head of Product and Strategy at Daimler Truck Asia. I’ve known Denis for many years and look forward to continuing working with him in his new responsibility.”

Denis Güven started his career as Project Manager R&D for medium-duty engines at former Daimler AG, in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2010. Further assignments followed in the Project Management Office and in Finance and Controlling within the Truck Global Powertrain division. He became Assistant to the Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Service at Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Stuttgart in 2016. In early 2019, he joined Daimler Truck Asia as Head of International Sales and Order Management in Kawasaki, Japan, followed by the assignment as Head of Sales and Marketing in October 2021. In July 2022, he took over as Director and Head of Product and Strategy at Daimler Truck Asia, leading the Product Lifecycle Management for Trucks and Buses including Powertrain of FUSO, BharatBenz and RIZON, as well as the Corporate and Sustainability Strategy of Daimler Truck in Asia.

The succession of Denis Güven will be decided and communicated in due course.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck