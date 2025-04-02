Renault Grand Koleos equipped with Valeo Smart Safety 360 receives First Grade in the Korea-NCAP tests

Valeo Smart Safety 360 (VSS360) enables Renault Grand Koleos to reach the highest rank of safety level in the Korean-NCAP tests

Renault Grand Koleos model has been awarded First Grade (highest score of safety level) in the Korea-NCAP tests. This latest model is equipped with a Valeo Smart Safety 360 system including a smart front camera, radars, detection algorithms and advanced functionalities. Renault Grand Koleos also received the best score on ADAS among all vehicles tested by KNCAP in 2024 in the D-SUV category.

Valeo Smart Safety 360, is a new turnkey L2/L2+ driver assistance system (ADAS) that enables OEMs to offer driving safety and park assist functions. Drawing on Valeo’s hardware and software expertise, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 system is an efficient way to provide a range of safety and parking assistance functions with limited impact on the architecture, and therefore on the cost, of the vehicle.

Marc Vrecko, Valeo Brain Division CEO explains: “At Valeo, we are proud that Renault Grand Koleos model has been awarded First Grade in the Korea-NCAP tests. Thanks to Valeo Smart Safety 360, Renault Koleos also received the best score on ADAS among all vehicles tested in 2024 in the D-SUV category. This reward recognizes Valeo’s technological expertise and leadership in offering safe and affordable solutions.“

Regis Brignon, Director Software Renault Korea, said: “Through the strong partnership between Renault Korea and Valeo, integrating Valeo Smart Safety 360 with its advanced front camera and radar system, Renault Grand Koleos has set a new benchmark for safety and ADAS performance in its category.”

In the Valeo Smart Safety 360 system, the smart front camera is at the center of the architecture, integrated into a 1V5R system including 1 vision solution (the smart front camera) and 5 radars. Thanks to its integrated, affordable and scalable system approach, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 brings together L2/L2+ ADAS functions that meet safety standards such as the latest GSR1 and NCAP requirements. Depending on OEMs specifications, the front camera can be connected to ultrasonic sensors, radars, and used as a central computer. This scalable approach enables OEMs to optimize costs and efficiency by removing individual ECUs as the different types of safety & ADAS sensors are integrated into the front-camera-based architecture.

1 Global Security Regulation is a regulation that concerns the general safety of motor vehicles and their trailers, as well as the protection of vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users.

