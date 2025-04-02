Cupra continues to redefine customer experience by merging the real and virtual worlds

Cupra has created a unique immersive experience that transforms the way customers interact with the brand

Cupra continues to redefine customer interaction through a unique immersive experience blending the real and virtual worlds. The brand has developed a specific app for the Meta Quest 3 ecosystem allowing users to discover more about CUPRA and configure their cars through mixed and virtual reality. Through the brand’s dealer network, customers visiting CUPRA Garages around the world can enjoy the experience, which has also been tested in a pilot program on selected Lufthansa Allegris flights, offering exclusive content for Business Class passengers.

“At Cupra, we always aim to provoke emotions and create new experiences for our Tribe, continuously challenging the status quo. That’s why we are exploring the potential of mixed and virtual reality, creating new, emotionally engaging experiences that redefine how our customers can configure our cars and discover the world of Cupra in a uniquely immersive way,” said Patrick Sievers, CUPRA Global Head of Marketing.

Transforming the customer experience at Cupra Garages

Cupra immersive experiences are arriving at the brand’s dealer network to reshape the way drivers discover the brand. CUPRA has deployed over 400 Meta Quest 3 headsets at Cupra Garages worldwide, immersing customers in a blended real and virtual world while they can configure their CUPRA cars.

Through Meta Quest 3 headsets, users can get a life-size, three-dimensional view of the new Cupra Tavascan and Cupra Terramar and customise them in an intuitive, original way. They can choose the body colour and wheels and interact with the car by opening the door to sit inside, all while continuing to see both the outside surroundings and all the details of the interior. A virtual reality padel videogame is also available in this experience, strengthening the brand’s connection with this sport.

Elevating Cupra’s brand experience at 10,000 feet

The Cupra digital experience has been adapted and tested in a four-month pilot program on selected Lufthansa Allegris flights, in the Business Class from Munich to New York, Cape Town, and India, which concluded in February. Passengers were provided with Meta Quest 3 headsets, which allowed them to immerse in the dedicated Cupra app, making Cupra the first automotive brand to offer this unique in-flight experience.

“Bringing immersive experiences on board airplanes marks a significant leap in how airlines engage with passengers. Partnering with innovative brands like Cupra allows us to transform in-flight entertainment into a captivating journey, offering passengers a completely new and immersive way to connect with the brand,” said Bastian Schuetz, Global Head of XR Inflight at Meta.

“It is great to see innovative brand and product presentations also being part of our Inflight Extended Reality Experience on board of our Lufthansa Allegris flights. This can be a blueprint for future commercial and ambient media cooperations,” said Dr. Björn Becker, Head of Program Future Intercont Experience at Lufthansa.

Using the Cupra app, passengers were able to configure the Cupra Tavascan and interact with the exterior and interior of the car from the comfort of their plane seats through mixed reality. Beyond configuring their Cupra car, passengers could also learn more about the brand with an immersive virtual reality experience that takes them to iconic locations, such as the streets of Barcelona and a virtual CUPRA Garage, to discover more about Cupra and its models. Additionally, a virtual reality version of Cupra’s Design Obsession catwalk showcased the brand’s design values through unique avatar fashion models.

From Primavera Sound and the IAA in Munich to the Sitges Film Festival, Formula E in Berlin, and events at CASA SEAT, Cupra has consistently offered interactive virtual experiences. This commitment to innovation was also evident during the Configuration Day with FC Barcelona players, where the entire first-team squad tested all Cupra models at the iconic Terramar racetrack. Guided by product experts, they configured their cars and explored a cutting-edge mixed reality experience using VR glasses, further immersing themselves in the Cupra universe. With Cupra Garages also offering these opportunities, the Cupra tribe now has even more unique and engaging ways to explore the brand.

SOURCE: Seat