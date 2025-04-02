Stellantis strengthens supplier relations with its widest European Supplier Convention ever at historic Heritage Hub in Mirafiori

Stellantis reaffirms its strength to its supply base by showcasing it’s 100-year-old heritage manufacturing vehicles in Europe and across the globe

Stellantis hosted its 2025 European Supplier Convention at the historic Heritage Hub on the Mirafiori Campus in Turin, Italy. The site proudly showcases the rich history and leadership in the automotive industry the Stellantis brands have proudly driven in over 100 years of manufacturing in the region.

The event was hosted by Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supplier Quality Officer, and Jean Philippe Imparato Enlarged Europe Chief Operating Officer, alongside other members of the Stellantis’ European Leadership Team, who represented the new Stellantis European organization, designed to be faster, efficient and focused on performance. The event was attended by about 450 key supplier representatives and relevant associations in the region, with the goal of sharing key business focuses for the region, while providing an opportunity to reconnect and build stronger relationships with the Stellantis buyers.

“At Stellantis, we believe that our success is built on the strength of our partnerships with suppliers and stakeholders. By working collaboratively, we can develop and launch innovative products that meet our customers’ desires for quality and affordability. Together, we are not just growing our businesses, but we are also leading in the marketplace, driving forward together with a shared vision of excellence, technological innovation, and customer satisfaction.” said Maxime Picat in his opening remarks.

All attendees had the chance to experience many of the newly launched Stellantis products across the range of Stellantis multi-energy platforms, that in 2024 have been awarded with 50 prizes in the main segments and countries of the car market.

“Against an uncertain backdrop for the automotive industry, and the European industry in particular, Stellantis has put in place an ambitious action plan to build its success in 2025 and beyond. The plan includes a simplified, more agile and more efficient organization, a product plan that includes no fewer than 14 major new products between 2024 and 2025 in Europe, and a determination to join forces by reconnecting with all its partners – including suppliers – to help secure the future of a strategic sector.” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, the Enlarged Europe Chief Operating Officer.

As part of Stellantis ambitious plans, the company underscored its unwavering commitment to software innovation and quality excellence as pivotal drivers in its quest to become the premier automaker in customer experience. This powerful message highlighted the indispensable role that suppliers play in realizing Stellantis mission to achieve unparalleled customer satisfaction. It also reaffirmed the vital partnership and the significant contributions of suppliers in delivering exceptional value to customers.

SOURCE: Stellantis