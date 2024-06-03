Mazda: Investigation report on applications for type designation submitted to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Under the request issued on Jan. 26 2024 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to conduct an "Investigation of facts regarding the existence of irregularities in Applications for Type Designation" (MLIT Notification No. 2018), Mazda Motor Corporation investigated all of its 2,403 tests for applications for Type Designation, implemented in the period covered by this investigation

Under the request issued on Jan. 26 2024 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to conduct an “Investigation of facts regarding the existence of irregularities in Applications for Type Designation” (MLIT Notification No. 2018), Mazda Motor Corporation investigated all of its 2,403 tests for applications for Type Designation, implemented in the period covered by this investigation*1. The investigation results confirmed irregularities in a total of five tests in two test categories, which was reported to the Ministry on May 30. The irregularities identified this time encompass 150,878 units produced and 149,313 units sold.

We would like to express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, business partners, dealers, and all other stakeholders related to Mazda.

Overview of Irregularities

1) Irregular processing of test vehicles in crash tests regarding three models which are no longer in production.

In a certification test for occupant protection in the event of a frontal collision, an external device was used to trigger a timed activation of the airbag instead of spontaneous activation based on collision detection by an onboard sensor.

Model Name Destination

Market Production

Period Production

Volume*2 Sales

Period Sales

Volume*2 ATENZA

(Product Improvement Model) Japan November 2014 to

April 2018 29,547 units January 2015

to around

May 2018 29,505 units AXELA

(Product Improvement Model) Japan August 2016 to February 2019 46,067 units September 2016 to around March 2019 46,046 units ATENZA/MAZDA6

(Product Improvement Model) Japan April 2018 to April 2024 22,094 units From

June 2018 21,641 units

2) Rewriting of engine control software in the testing on two models which are currently in production.

In the certification testing for the on-boarded engine output of gasoline engine, the test should have been performed using engine control software in the same condition as a mass-production vehicle, but it was conducted by using control software in which the ignition timing adjust function was partially deactivated.

Model Name Destination

Market Production

Period Production

Volume*2 Sales

Period Sales

Volume*2 ROADSTER RF

(Product Improvement Model) Japan From

June 2018 10,930 units From

July 2018 10,760 units MAZDA2

(equipped with 1.5 gasoline engine; Product Improvement Model) Japan From

June 2021 42,240 units From

June 2021 41,361

units

Affected vehicles and impact on customers

In light of the investigation results, shipments of the affected models (the two models in 2. above) that are currently in production have been temporarily suspended since May 30.

The models mentioned in 1. above, although the production of them has already been discontinued, we have conducted in-house technical verification as well as re-tests, and confirmed that these models have the performance that meets the legal standards for occupant protection performance in the event of a frontal collision. There is no safety issue for the customers to continue to drive the affected vehicles. We will promptly take appropriate measures such as confirmation of conformance with laws and regulations in consultation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

With regard to the test described in 2.above is not related to vehicle safety, and customers who own the subject vehicles can continue to drive them safely. We will promptly conduct the tests again under the same conditions as those for mass-production vehicles and make preparations to undergo a re-examination by the authorities for type designation. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles.

Causes of irregularities

(1) Insufficiency of governance structure and mechanism to check whether tests are conducted in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation.

(2) Inadequate procedures for conducting tests in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation.

(3) Insufficient facilities to stably meet testing conditions in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation.

Recurrence prevention measures

(1) Re-establish a system and governance structure to check whether tests are conducted in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation.

(2) Thorough refinement of test procedures to proper implementation in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation, and thoroughly ensure educations and practices of those procedures and tests.

(3) Strengthen facility maintenance that enables providing testing conditions stably in conformance with laws and regulations for type designation.

Once again, we deeply regret any inconvenience this incident may cause to our customers, business partners, dealers, and all other stakeholders associated with Mazda. We consider this case as an important matter and are committed to preventing it from happening again in the future under management responsibility.

*1: 10 years from January 2014 to January 2024

*2: Cumulative number of affected vehicles as of the end of March 2024

SOURCE: Mazda