Mazda introduces Second Career Support Program

Mazda Motor Corporation will introduce a ‘Second Career Support Program’ as part of a new personnel system to support employees in developing their careers autonomously.
Mazda believes that people are the most important capital for shaping the future, and is promoting reforms to create an organizational culture in which each and every employee can play an active role, as well as an environment in which employees can take on challenges in a positive manner and develop themselves. As part of this effort, the company is supporting employees to autonomously plan and realize their careers of their own volition by utilizing their experiences and expertise. The newly introduced Second Career Support Program will help employees who wish to use the skills and experience they have accumulated at Mazda to make active contributions outside the company and in their local communities, and support their positive choices.
Mazda will continue to invest in its people and is committed to becoming an attractive company where each and every employee works with pride and enthusiasm.
Outline of Second Career Support Program
|Eligible employees
|Indirect regular employees with at least 5 years of service and 50～ 61 years of age (before being rehired after retirement) who aim to play active roles and contribute outside the company
|Number of applicants to accept
|500 persons
|Application Periods
|Maximum four times, June and December from 2025 to 2026 (the application is open for one month each time)
|Date of retirement
|At the end of month, from the following month to the third month after the month of application
|Contents of support
|
SOURCE: Mazda