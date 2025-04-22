Mazda introduces Second Career Support Program

To assist employees for their autonomous career development outside Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation will introduce a ‘Second Career Support Program’ as part of a new personnel system to support employees in developing their careers autonomously.

Mazda believes that people are the most important capital for shaping the future, and is promoting reforms to create an organizational culture in which each and every employee can play an active role, as well as an environment in which employees can take on challenges in a positive manner and develop themselves. As part of this effort, the company is supporting employees to autonomously plan and realize their careers of their own volition by utilizing their experiences and expertise. The newly introduced Second Career Support Program will help employees who wish to use the skills and experience they have accumulated at Mazda to make active contributions outside the company and in their local communities, and support their positive choices.

Mazda will continue to invest in its people and is committed to becoming an attractive company where each and every employee works with pride and enthusiasm.

Outline of Second Career Support Program