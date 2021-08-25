Mazda implements virtual-first workplace model

Increased flexibility, diversity, and growth are pillars for company-wide remote policy

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced its virtual-first workplace model, offering convenience and improved work-life balance for employees. The program reflects the evolution of workplace culture brought on by the ongoing pandemic and will offer flexible work schedules for teams who can perform their job remotely.

“Like many companies, the pandemic has changed our traditional ways of working,” MNAO President and CEO Jeff Guyton said. “Our Mazda team did a remarkable job pivoting to a remote work schedule – in fact, our US sales and market share have never been better. There is a strong link between business culture and business results, and we believe our virtual-first workplace concept enables everyone to contribute from where they feel most productive.”

MNAO’s workplace options will enhance work-life balance while providing access to tools and resources that foster results. In-person work opportunities will be available as-needed through MNAO worksites across North America, which will function as hubs for employee collaboration and more.

The virtual-first initiative will support an engaged workforce and leverage the benefits of a cutting-edge work environment. Immediate impacts of the program include:

Increased Flexibility: Eligible employees and their managers can create tailored schedules that best fit their and the Company’s needs, allowing employees to be remote, onsite, or work in a hybrid model.

Eligible employees and their managers can create tailored schedules that best fit their and the Company’s needs, allowing employees to be remote, onsite, or work in a hybrid model. Diverse Employment Opportunities: MNAO will be able to access a larger and more diverse talent pool within the United States.

MNAO will be able to access a larger and more diverse talent pool within the United States. Enhanced Career Mobility: The agile virtual structure will allow for greater internal career opportunities across the organization without relocation restrictions for eligible positions.

SOURCE: Mazda USA