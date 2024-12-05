Mazda: e-Skyactiv R-EV selected for Special Award of Car of the Year Japan

Mazda announced that its plug-in hybrid system “e-Skyactiv R-EV” received “Executive Committee Special Award” of 2024-2025 Car of the Year Japan

Mazda announced that its plug-in hybrid system “e-Skyactiv R-EV” received “Executive Committee Special Award” of 2024-2025 Car of the Year Japan. It is the second time for Mazda to receive the special award, and it has been thirteen years since the last time when Mazda received this special award with Mazda Demio 13-SKYACTIV in 2011.

The e-Skyactiv R-EV is a series-type plug-in hybrid system that uses a rotary engine as a generator, which Mazda is the only company in the world to have succeeded in mass-producing. The e-Skyactiv R-EV takes advantage of the features of the compact, high-output rotary engine and combines it with a high-output motor and generator to deliver the smooth and powerful driving experience that motor-driven vehicle can offer in all aspects of driving. The system can be used as a battery-powered EV in a wide range of everyday situations, and as a plug-in hybrid, the rotary engine generates electricity for long-distance driving without concern for driving range.

Ichiro Hirose, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), commented, “We are pleased and honored that the e-Skyactiv R-EV received this special award. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who supported us, such as Mazda fans, business partners, and the media. We will share the joy of this award with our employees and continue to strive to develop a rotary engine that meets the needs of the time.”

Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core value “Human Centric,” and aim to deliver the ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.

SOURCE: Mazda