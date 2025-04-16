Maximum performance: Mini John Cooper Works as the highlight of Auto Shanghai 2025

Bold, modern and fresh - this is how Mini presents itself at Auto Shanghai 2025

This year’s Auto Shanghai has plenty in store for Mini fans. From icons like the Mini Cooper 3-Door and the Cooper 5-Door all the way to the newest member of the Mini family, the Mini Aceman, Mini enthusiasts can admire the full range of the brand’s product portfolio from 23rd April to 2nd May.

This year’s focus is on the Mini John Cooper Works sub-brand. A racing-oriented area, entirely in red, imbues the high-performance segment with its unique dynamic. It unmistakably reflects the brand’s motorsport DNA.

Mini John Cooper Works: Born on the racetrack, raised on the streets

In its motor show appearance, Mini is particularly highlighting the new generation of John Cooper Works models. At the same time, it is honouring the brand’s motorsport history. A classic Mini that was used in the legendary Monte Carlo Rally will be displayed on the highlight area. Additionally, the Mini John Cooper Works Pro, which won its class at the legendary 24 hours race on the Nürburgring last year, will be displayed.

John Cooper Works now also fully electric

Mini is presenting the first two fully John Cooper Works models. With the Mini John Cooper Works Electric and the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman, racing enthusiasts now have the choice between two fully electric high-performance models for the first time. Through their powerful electric powertrains, they embody Mini’s ongoing pursuit of performance and innovation. The electric boost function provides an additional 20kW of power, giving the models an especially high-performance drive.

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

The Mini JCW Aceman combines electric high performance with creative use of space. The progressive design of the newest member of the Mini family transports the brand’s core idea into the present: maximising the interior space within a minimum footprint, combined with an innovative drive concept. The John Cooper Works variant of the Mini Aceman achieves a top speed of 200 km/h and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds. Visitors can once again interactively experience the Mini Experience Modes around the all-electric Mini John Cooper Works Aceman. The focus here is on the new John Cooper Works Mode, which exclusively transfers Mini’s motorsport DNA into the JCW models.

The Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4: Sporty Performance meets thoughtful comfort

The largest member of the John Cooper Works family, the Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 in traditional British Racing Green reminds of the brand’s motorsport history and stands out with its impressive interior space. The generous rear-seat legroom in the model provides passengers in the back with ample space. The versatile luggage compartment creates more room for a sporty adventure.

Also on display: the Mini Cooper Convertible

As the most emotional model in the Mini family, the Mini Cooper Convertible is celebrating its motor show premiere at Auto Shanghai 2025. The open Four-Seater embodies Mini’s openness and is therefore fully in line with its ‘Always Open’ philosophy. Thanks to the powerful four-cylinder petrol engine and the open-top roof, the Mini Cooper Convertible S provides an unmistakable open-air driving experience.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Mini fans also can take a look at the new Mini JCW Lifestyle Collection, which will be presented alongside a Mini JCW Countryman ALL4. The JCW Lifestyle Collection brings Mini’s racing passion into everyday life.

SOURCE: BMW Group