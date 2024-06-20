Massachusetts businesses get boost with Ford Pro EV charging program

Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle is now available for businesses in Massachusetts to lower upfront and ongoing EV charging operational costs

Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle is now available for businesses in Massachusetts to lower upfront and ongoing EV charging operational costs. 1

The new program offers free commercial-grade Ford Pro™ chargers for home or worksite charging to software subscribers enrolled in the Massachusetts Clean Peak Energy Standard.

Ford Pro™, Ford’s commercial division, introduces the Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle to assist Massachusetts businesses with adding electric vehicles to their fleet operations. The program aims to reduce upfront and ongoing charging costs.

The Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle offers a free Ford Pro™ 48-amp charger for home or worksite charging, or an 80-amp charger for worksite charging, to Ford Pro™ Charging software subscribers enrolled in the Clean Peak Energy Standard (CPS), a first-in-the-nation program established by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources in 2020.

The CPS is designed to lower emissions and costs associated with seasonal periods of peak electricity demand by encouraging the use of clean energy technologies that can supply or reduce demand during peak periods.

“Clean energy technologies like energy storage and demand response resources, when used during peak electricity demand, lower the likelihood that we need to call on expensive fossil fuels,” said Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Commissioner, Elizabeth Mahony. “Through its Clean Peak Energy Standard, DOER believes these technologies can reduce costs for ratepayers, lower Massachusetts’ emissions, and create a more resilient electric grid. Ford Pro’s Smart Charging Bundle is now among the tools to help Massachusetts shift to a clean energy portfolio and achieve net zero emissions in 2050.”

Ford Pro™ Charging has over 1,000 commercial worksite depots that power up fleet EVs. Committed to simplifying the electric transition for businesses, Ford Pro™ offers tailored EV consulting and a portfolio of integrated charging hardware and software solutions. The team can design, implement, and operate solutions for Ford and other brand vehicles to help businesses ensure that fleet vehicles are charged optimally and ready for work when they need them.

Ford Pro™ Charging software monitors millions of data points per day to continually improve the EV charging experience for commercial customers, empowering businesses to customize and manage their EV and charger performance. Operating costs are estimated to be 48% lower or more in terms of fuel and maintenance costs for fleets with electric vehicles. 2 Additionally, businesses charging Ford electric vehicles could potentially save hundreds of dollars per vehicle, per year, leveraging smart charging software to schedule charging during off-peak hours.1 By leveraging demand response, which curtails EV charging during peak times, energy loads can be managed, resulting in cost savings for businesses and a cleaner power grid.

“Our team is focused on easing the transition to electric for business and government customers,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “Through this program, Ford Pro customers essentially get their own virtual ‘charging manager,’ as we will do the heavy lifting such as providing no-cost charging hardware, managing the charging schedule, avoiding peak rates, and ensuring business EVs are powered up appropriately to get work done.”

Click here to learn more about the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle.

A One-Stop Shop for Solutions

Ford Pro™ delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive suite of solutions including vehicles, charging, software, financing, and service for all commercial and government customers.

Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America’s best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 39 consecutive years,3 featuring BUILT FORD TOUGH® commercial trucks and vans integrated with Ford Pro software and services.

This includes America’s best-selling electric truck, F-150® Lightning®;4 America’s best-selling electric van, E-Transit™;5 America’s best-selling line of all-electric commercial vehicles, Class 1-7 trucks, and vans;6 America’s best-selling commercial van, Transit®;7 and America’s best-selling trucks, F-Series, for 47 consecutive years.8

1 Estimated savings based on TXU energy rates and TDU costs per kWh (April 25, 2023) and average annual electricity consumed during home charging (annualized based on July 2023-April 2024 data). Off peak hours are 7 pm to 1 pm the next day.

2 (a): Scheduled maintenance costs for the E-Transit™ van are estimated to be 48 percent less than the average scheduled maintenance costs for a gas-powered 2024 Transit® over 5 years/75,000 miles (whichever comes first). Estimated average maintenance costs per gas vehicle are $1,549, while the estimated average maintenance costs per electric vehicle are $795.

(b): Scheduled maintenance costs for the F-150 Lightning® pickup are estimated to be more than 49 percent less than the average scheduled maintenance costs for a gas-powered F-150® over 5 years/75,000 miles (whichever comes first). Estimated average maintenance costs per gas vehicle are $1,659, while the estimated average maintenance costs per electric vehicle are $833.

(c) Scheduled maintenance costs are estimated to be significantly lower in the Ford Mustang Mach-E® SUV. Owners enjoy estimated savings of more than 51 percent over 5 years/75,000 miles (whichever comes first) compared to a gas-powered 2024 Escape® SUV. Average cost per gas vehicle is $1,569 and the average cost per electric vehicle is $758.

3 Based on S&P Global Mobility CY1985-2022 U.S. TIPNet registrations excluding registrations to individuals. TIP registrations before 2010 do not include all GVW 1 and 2 vehicles.

4Based on 2023 CY industry-reported total sales.

5Based on 2023 CY industry-reported total sales.

6Based on S&P Global Mobility CY2023 US TIPNet Registrations, GVW Class 1. 7 electric vehicles excluding SUVs. TIPNet Registrations prior to 2010 do not include all GVW 1 and 2 vehicles.

7Based on total U.S. industry-reported sales (2023 CY).

8Based on 1977-2023 CY industry-reported total sales.

SOURCE: Ford