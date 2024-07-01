Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello: the first 100% electric luxury convertible, an exclusive car inspired by tradition, innovation and craftsmanship made in Italy

From the Bespoke experience of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme, the House of the Trident has created a unique model in collaboration with Marchesi Antinori, to celebrate Tignanello’s 50th anniversary

VinFast expands its Indonesian lineup with the VF 5, an electric SUV designed for the A-segment. Following the debut of the VF e34 in March, this marks VinFasts second offering in Indonesia.

VinFast officially launches sales of the VF 5 in Indonesia on July 1st. Prices are listed at IDR 310,000,000.

In addition, VinFast also offers an attractive battery subscription program that is optimized for the diverse mobility needs of each customer. Under the battery subscription program, the VF 5 has a list price of IDR 242,000,000.

The battery subscription plan for the VF 5 offers tiered monthly fees based on driving distance. Customers will pay only IDR 990,000/month for distances under 1,500 km, IDR 1,415,000/month for distances under 3,000 km, and IDR 2,360,000/month for over 3,000 km.

The VF 5 comes with the best warranty in the market, covering the vehicle for up to 7 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first), and the battery for 8 years with unlimited kilometers.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: “VinFast is thrilled to unveil our second model in Indonesia. This launch underscores our dedication to advancing electric mobility with cutting-edge, intelligent, and safe vehicles. It represents a significant step in VinFasts mission to dominate the electric vehicle market throughout Indonesia, showcasing our unwavering commitment to developing innovative and high-quality products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers.”

The VF 5 packs a punch with a 70 kW electric motor (equivalent to 94 HP) and 135 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 29.6 kWh Lithium battery. Customers can top up the battery from 10% to 70% in just 34 minutes for convenient on-the-go charging.

VinFast prioritizes customers’ safety with the VF 5, equipping it with a comprehensive suite of segment-leading features. These include anti-lock braking systems (ABS), emergency brake display (EBD), emergency brake assist (BA), and electronic stability control (ESC), ensuring customers have complete peace of mind on the road.

The VF 5 also turns heads with its sleek design. Eye-catching LED turn signals, reverse lights, and taillights positioned low create a distinctive rear signature. The spoiler and shark fin antenna also add a touch of sophistication and complete the cars dynamic look.

The compact size of the VF 5 makes it perfect for navigating busy city streets. Its maneuverability and comfortable driving experience are sure to generate excitement in the Indonesian A-segment car market.

So far, VinFast has already launched the VF e34, opened its first dealer store in Jakarta, and announced plans to build an electric car manufacturing plant in Indonesia, demonstrating the companys commitment and well-structured business strategy in the archipelago nation.

