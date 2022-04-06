Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 19,731 units of EECO

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (‘Maruti Suzuki’) has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model

In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19th July 2021 and 5th October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki