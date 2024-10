In September 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 184,727 units

In September 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 184,727 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 148,061 units, sales to other OEM of 8,938 units and exports of 27,728 units.

The sales figures for September 2024 are given below:

*In the sales figures reported in press release of 1st October’23, erroneously, 1 unit was reported more in Compact segment whereas 1 unit was reported less in UV segment. The same has been corrected in this release.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki