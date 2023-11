In October 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 199,217 units, which is its highest ever monthly sales volume

In October 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 199,217 units, which is its highest ever monthly sales volume.

The Company also recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 171,941 units. Besides, sales to other OEM and exports stood at 5,325 units and 21,951 units respectively.

The sales figures for October 2023 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki