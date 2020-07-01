Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2020

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 57,428 units in June 2020 (including 52,300 units in the domestic market and 839 units to another OEM). In addition, the Company exported 4,289 units in June 2020.

Quarter 1 FY 20-21

With this, the Company closed the first quarter of FY 20-21 with total sales of 76,599 units (66,165 units domestic, 862 units to other OEM and 9,572 units exported.)

The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY 20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees.

The sales figures for June 2020 and Quarter 1 FY 20-21 are given below:

*Clarifications:

1. Effective April 2019, Sales to other OEM have commenced and are reported as ‘Sales to other OEM’. Total Domestic Sales (Domestic + OEM) and Total Sales (Domestic + Exports) may be viewed in this context.

2. XL6 launched in August 2019 and S-Presso launched in September 2019.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki