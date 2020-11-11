Maruti Suzuki rated ZERO in latest Global NCAP crash tests

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has achieved a disappointing zero star rating in Global NCAP’s new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.

The three models rated in the latest phase of testing were the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Kia Seltos. Global NCAP chose the entry-level version of each model. The S-Presso was only fitted with a driver airbag as standard, while the other models offered both driver and passenger airbags as standard.

The range of results, from zero to three stars, highlights significant differences in adult occupant protection even in cars that meet minimum regulatory standards.

For the #SaferCarsForIndia project, Global NCAP currently only tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side impact and pedestrian protection. These very relevant safety scenarios will form part of the future evolution of Global NCAP’s crash test protocols in India.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five star performance. Surely it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“We have seen important progress on car safety in India, with new legislation introduced by the government and manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata accepting the Global NCAP five star challenge and producing models which go well beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

“There is no place for zero rated cars in the Indian market. It remains a great disappointment that an important manufacturer like Maruti Suzuki does not recognise this.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP