Maruti Suzuki NEXA continues to deliver premium automotive experience; Retains its position as India’s 3rd largest automobile brand

Continuously setting new benchmarks in car buying experience, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network NEXA enhanced its contribution to Maruti Suzuki total sales. Maruti Suzuki NEXA has dominated the market with over 1.3 million customers in over 5 years of its launch.

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA, driven by the philosophy of ‘Create.Inspire’ was launched in 2015 to offer premium automotive retail experience to Indian customers through a world of ingenious innovation, exclusivity and inspiring experiences. We are proud to announce that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the 3rd largest automobile brand in India. It helped us attract new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that pre-determined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26% to over 50% in FY’2021 Over the years its share of contribution to total sales has enhanced from 5 % to 19% in FY 2021.”

He added, “Matching the uniqueness and exclusivity of NEXA, the products sold at NEXA showrooms are carefully designed keeping in mind the global experience of NEXA customers. Be it country’s fastest selling premium hatchback Baleno, tough new IGNIS, the Refined SUV S-Cross, premium sedan Ciaz and premium MPV XL6, all NEXA products cater to the unique needs of NEXA customers. We would like to thank our loyal customers for their unflinching support towards the brand, while we continue to innovate and provide premium car buyers with unique experiences.”

NEXA’s new models like New S-Cross petrol and bold new IGNIS with enhanced design and technology are appreciated by customers.

S-Cross – The Refined SUV – Perfect blend of power and sophistication:

The S-Cross petrol engineered with a powerful 1.5 Litre K series BS6 petrol engine and automatic transmission has been readily accepted by customers. The S-Cross has doubled the average monthly sales post the launch of New S-Cross Petrol. The sales of S-Cross petrol witnessed over 104% growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2020-21.

New S-Cross petrol was launched in August 2020 virtually and made to reach the consumers through various industry-first digital innovations like #ExperienceS-CrossAR, AI ML based chatbot, virtual games etc.

All New IGNIS, Tough Urban SUV

First Launched on 13th January’2017, IGNIS has made a special place in hearts of the jury and customers, with accolades like ‘Finalist World Car of the year, 2017’ in the Urban category, ‘Motoring awards 2018’ for Design and ‘Compact Car of the year’, garnering love of more than 1.4 Lakh customers.

The all new IGNIS with its updated SUV-like styling has received an overwhelming response. The new design has attracted a younger set of customers, with over 45% less than the age of 35, and registered sales of over 27,000 units till Dec’20.

Driven by innovation and the desire to go beyond everyday retail experience, NEXA strives to create greater innovative experiences for its customers. NEXA introduced three pillars which catered to expectations of the discerning customers; NEXA MUSIC (creation of new English music that is original and inspiring), NEXA LIFESTYLE (creation of new lifestyle experiences that are Avant Garde and aspirational & NEXA JOURNEYS (creation of exclusive journeys that are unique).

