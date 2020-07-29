Maruti Suzuki financial results Quarter 1 (April-June) FY 2020-21

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2020-21 (Quarter 1).

Owing to the global pandemic of COVID-19, it was an unprecedented quarter in the Company’s history wherein a large part of the quarter had zero production and zero sales in compliance with a lockdown stipulated by the government. Production and sales started in a very small way in the month of May. The Company’s first priority was the health, safety and wellbeing of all employees and associates across the value chain including its customers. Hence with carefully designed safety protocols, which went far beyond compliance levels, the production in the whole Quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks’ of regular working. The results have to be viewed in this context.

Highlights: Quarter 1 (April-June), FY 2020-21

The Company sold a total of 76,599 vehicles during the Quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 67,027 units. Exports were at 9,572 units.

During the Quarter, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 36,775 million.

The Company made a Net Loss of INR 2,494 million in the Quarter. It was partially off-set by lower operating expenses and higher fair-value gain on the invested surplus.

