Maruti Suzuki financial results Q3 and 9M FY 2023-24

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period Q3 (October-December) FY2023-24.

Highlights: Q3 (October-December), FY 2023-24

The Company sold a total of 501,207 vehicles during the quarter. Despite the small car segment continuing to be subdued, the Company registered sales of 429,422 units in the domestic market. The Company exported 71,785 cars, its highest-ever in any quarter. The same period in the previous year saw total sales of 465,911 units comprising 403,929 units in the domestic market and 61,982 units in exports.

During the quarter, the Company registered net sales of INR 318,600 million against INR 278,492 million in the same period of the previous year.

The net profit for the quarter was INR 31,300 million, an increase of 33.1% over INR 23,513 million in Q3FY2022-23.

Highlights: 9M (April-December), FY 2023-24

The Company recorded its highest-ever nine-monthly sales volume, net sales and net profit.

The Company sold a total of 1,551,292 units during the period, a growth of 6.9% over 9MFY2022-23. Sales in the domestic market stood at 1,346,965 units and exports at 204,327 units.

The Company registered net sales of INR 982,403 million in 9MFY2023-24, a growth of 20.3% over the net sales of INR 816,790 million recorded in 9MFY2022-23.

The Company made a net profit of INR 93,316 million in 9MFY2023-24, 72% higher than the net profit of INR 54,256 million registered in 9MFY2022-23.

