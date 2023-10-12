Maruti Suzuki commences export of India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door

Jimny 5-Door is exclusively manufactured in India

Maruti Suzuki, the number one passenger vehicle exporter* for two consecutive years, has started exports of its much-loved off-roader, the Jimny 5-Door. The vehicle will be shipped to destinations including Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Jimny 5-Door is manufactured exclusively in India. Jimny is a shining example of ‘Make in India, for the world’. Earlier, in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki started production of the 3-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa. In June 2023, it launched Jimny 5-Door for the domestic market.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our Company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki